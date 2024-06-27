How to get to the Ruins of Rhia in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree adds more finger-themed content than ever, and to get the most out of the DLC, you need to find the Finger Ruins of Rhia.

Recommended Videos

Not content with Elden Ring‘s horrific hand creatures, Shadow of the Erdtree has a whole questline channeling its wildest fingery desires. To complete it, you have to find the Finger Ruins of Rhia, and we’ll show you how to get you there.

Where is the Finger Ruins of Rhia location in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

It’s there, but I can’t quite put my finger on it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Finger Ruins of Rhia are located in the southernmost region of the Realm of Shadow, sandwiched between Jagged Peak and Cerulean Coast—the latter of which is how you directly get to the ruins.

As with many areas of the map, the Finger Ruins of Rhia can be a pain to reach if you don’t know how, so here’s a step-by-step guide showing you where to go:

Firstly, go to the Cerulean Coast Grace—it helps to know how to get to the Cerulean Coast. Go in a completely straight line until you reach the area’s map fragment location. Turn left before the giant ship just after the map stone. Ride down the hill and all the way along the beach. Near the end, you’ll see a long ship buried in the ground to the left. Ride up it. Hop over the end, and a prompt pops up soon to let you know you’ve arrived in the Finger Ruins of Rhia.

If you need a bit more help, here’s a video showing you the route.

This is a crucial stepping stone toward completing the Finger Ruins bell puzzle, and eventually setting yourself up for a grueling showdown with Metyr, Mother of Fingers.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy