How to solve the Finger Ruins bell puzzle in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Entering the Finger Ruins of Rhia or Dheo in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree can be one of the most uncomfortable moments the game has to offer. And when you reach the center and can’t even ring the bell, it hurts even more. If you want to sound the Finger Ruins bell in Elden Ring, we can help you out.

How to Sound the Bell in the Finger Ruins in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Follow the path through Moorth Ruins if you want to get here fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to sound the bell in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, you must first meet Count Ymir, a sorcerer in the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. He will grant you the Hole-Laden Necklace, a powerful charm that lets you sound the Finger bells in Finger Ruins. Head down to the first ruin in the southeast of the map and head to the where the fingers form a circle and sound the bell there. Then, you’ll do the same with the next two ruins.

Ymir is a critical part of the bell process. Without the Hole-Laden Necklace, you cannot interact with any of the three ruins’ bells, even if you visit them beforehand. And one of the ruins is not accessible before you interact with Ymir, so you’ll definitely want to visit the Count if you’re looking to complete this questline. You can find the Count by moving through the Moorth ruins and following the path to the northeast. There’s no boss fights or anything in the way, though you may want to take out the Furnace Golem.

For whom the bell tolls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the necklace, you can interact with any of them that you’d like. Ymir points you to the next one for his quest, but you could theoretically interact with Rhia’s or Dheo’s bell first. For the purposes of completing Ymir’s quest, we’d recommend keeping things safe and going to the southeast Ruins first, heading back to Ymir, and then going back to the northeast Ruins.

And this quest is worth doing. Sounding the Finger Ruins of Rhea Bell grants you the Crimson Seed Talisman +1, a Talisman handy for if your Crimson Flasks need more oomph. The Finger Ruins of Dheo’s Bell is for the Cerulean Seed Talisman +1, which does the same for your Cerulean Flasks. Sounding the first bell gets you Beloved Stardust, a powerful Talisman for quickly spellcasting. And that’s not even counting the other rewards; a weapon, a potential Spirit Ash, and an armor set for sounding all of the horns and beating the multiple ending bosses.

