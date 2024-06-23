Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
The Tarnished walks toward Count Ymir in his Manor in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Elden Ring

How to solve the Finger Ruins bell puzzle in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

You just have to endure the creepiest area ever.
Image of Jason Toro-McCue
Jason Toro-McCue
|
Published: Jun 23, 2024 06:32 am

Entering the Finger Ruins of Rhia or Dheo in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree can be one of the most uncomfortable moments the game has to offer. And when you reach the center and can’t even ring the bell, it hurts even more. If you want to sound the Finger Ruins bell in Elden Ring, we can help you out.

Recommended Videos

How to Sound the Bell in the Finger Ruins in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The map that shows where Count Ymir is in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Follow the path through Moorth Ruins if you want to get here fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to sound the bell in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, you must first meet Count Ymir, a sorcerer in the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. He will grant you the Hole-Laden Necklace, a powerful charm that lets you sound the Finger bells in Finger Ruins. Head down to the first ruin in the southeast of the map and head to the where the fingers form a circle and sound the bell there. Then, you’ll do the same with the next two ruins.

Ymir is a critical part of the bell process. Without the Hole-Laden Necklace, you cannot interact with any of the three ruins’ bells, even if you visit them beforehand. And one of the ruins is not accessible before you interact with Ymir, so you’ll definitely want to visit the Count if you’re looking to complete this questline. You can find the Count by moving through the Moorth ruins and following the path to the northeast. There’s no boss fights or anything in the way, though you may want to take out the Furnace Golem.

The Tarnished prepares to ring a hanging bell in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
For whom the bell tolls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the necklace, you can interact with any of them that you’d like. Ymir points you to the next one for his quest, but you could theoretically interact with Rhia’s or Dheo’s bell first. For the purposes of completing Ymir’s quest, we’d recommend keeping things safe and going to the southeast Ruins first, heading back to Ymir, and then going back to the northeast Ruins.

And this quest is worth doing. Sounding the Finger Ruins of Rhea Bell grants you the Crimson Seed Talisman +1, a Talisman handy for if your Crimson Flasks need more oomph. The Finger Ruins of Dheo’s Bell is for the Cerulean Seed Talisman +1, which does the same for your Cerulean Flasks. Sounding the first bell gets you Beloved Stardust, a powerful Talisman for quickly spellcasting. And that’s not even counting the other rewards; a weapon, a potential Spirit Ash, and an armor set for sounding all of the horns and beating the multiple ending bosses.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jason Toro-McCue
Jason Toro-McCue
Contributing writer and member of the RPG beat. Professional writer of five years for sites and apps, including Nerds + Scoundrels and BigBrain. D&D and TTRPG fanatic, perpetual Fighter main in every game he plays.