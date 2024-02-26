Spirit Ashes come in handy when trying to fight difficult bosses in Elden Ring, but some players might not know it’s also possible to upgrade them.

Elden Ring is certainly not for the faint of heart. Even the most unassuming of enemies can end up being an absolute nightmare. Players always have the option to call on reinforcements, but there’s also another tool at everyone’s disposal.

Roderika’s location at the Roundtable in Elden Ring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is everything you need to know about upgrading Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring.

How can I upgrade Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring?

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to upgrade Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring.

Locate Roderika at the Stormhill Shack and exhaust her dialogue.

After receiving the Spirit Jellyfish Ashes, she’ll move to the Roundtable Hold main area.

Speak to her and Master Hewg until their dialogue is exhausted.

Roderika will move to the same room as Hewg and will upgrade your Ashes.

Stormhill Shack’s location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you aren’t familiar with the feature, Spirit Ashes are companions that can be summoned with the Spirit Calling Bell to assist in combat. There are multiple types of Spirit Ashes that provide different benefits in battle, but most deal a little bit of damage and provide a distraction.

Players can only summon one Spirit Ash in an area and can’t summon them again until they rest at a Site of Grace or fast travel to another location. Using the Spirit Calling Bell requires either FP or HP depending on which companion gets selected.

Upgrading Spirit Ashes increases their attack power and defenses and either requires Grave or Ghost Gloveworts. Some community members look down on using Spirit Ashes as it’s labeled as taking an easy way out, but there’s nothing wrong with leaning on a helping hand every once in a while to aid in taking down an unforgiving foe.