How to complete Thiollier’s quest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Thiollier is yet another of the new NPCs introduced in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and unsurprisingly, he’s got one of those ridiculously convoluted quests for you.

To fully experience everything Elden Ring has to offer, you must complete Thiollier’s questline and pursue him across the vast Shadow of the Erdtree map. In true Elden Ring nature, the instructions for this questline aren’t super clear, which means you’ll mostly wonder what to do next. In this guide, I’ll show you how to start and properly complete Thiollier’s quest in Elden Ring.

Warning: You can accidentally lock yourself out of finishing Thiollier’s questline by progressing too far in the main story. Once you reach Enir-Ilim, Thiollier disappears from the map. Complete Thiollier’s questline before this point to experience his full story.

How to start Thiollier’s quest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Looking gloomy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Thiollier’s quest, speak to Thiollier sitting next to the Pillar Path Cross in the Gravesite Ruins. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to find him:

Head to the Gravesite Ruins in the Land Of Shadow. From the start of the DLC, follow the path northeast. Cross the Ensis Greatbridge in the north. Turn right at the Castle Front Site of Grace. Follow the road southeast. Turn left at the path split past the encampment to see Thiollier.

Speak to Thiollier to learn about his affinity for poison. Check out his shop before moving on.

How to get Thiollier’s Concoction in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

After speaking with Thiollier, head to the Main Gate Cross outside the Belurat Tower Settlement legacy dungeon found west of the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace in the Gravesite Plains. Speak to Moore, who gives you the Black Syrup to deliver to Thiollier, marking the start of his quest.

Return to Thiollier at the Pillar Path Cross and select these dialogue options:

Give Black Syrup. Ask about Black Syrup. I’m weary of life.

He gives you Thiollier’s Concoction for free. You can buy more from his shop for 30000 Runes.

How to break Miquella’s Charm in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

To break Miquella‘s charm, you must reach either Rauh Base or Scadu Altus. Progress far enough to hear a smashing sound and receive a notification that a great rune has broken. Then, speak to Thiollier again to find out he’s haunted by memories of St. Trina. Reveal St. Trina’s whereabouts to progress with Thiollier’s questline in Elden Ring.

At this point, you can visit Leda at the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace and suggest Thiollier as a new leader. Leda sees him as an ally to Miquella and won’t take action against him. This does not interfere with Leda’s quest, as you can still pick any other option after suggesting Thiollier.

How to reach the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Head south. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reach the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, follow these steps:

Start at the Castle Front Site Of Grace outside Castle Ensis. Take the path southeast and turn left into the poisonous swamp. Follow the path into the cave behind the huge Miranda Flower until you reach the Ellac River Site Of Grace. From there, follow the river south until you reach the Cerulean Coast.

If you haven’t found the Cerulean Coast Map Fragment, head to its marker. Check out our Map Fragment location guide if you need help.

Your goal is the peninsula on the southern edge of the Cerulean Coast. Follow the road past the Spirit Worms and the ruin to a gigantic hole in the ground—the entrance to the Fissure. Parkour down to the bottom to find the Fissure Site Of Grace. If Miquella’s charm is broken, the barrier will be gone so you can get in.

How to enter the Garden of Deep Purple in the Fissure in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Fissure sub-region is linear but filled with Bloodfiends, Skeletons, and Abnormal Stone Clusters. Carefully tackle enemies until you reach the Fissure Depths Site Of Grace. Jump off the giant stone statue’s head, and you’ll fall to the Garden of Deep Purple, the boss arena.

How to defeat the Putrescent Knight in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

A poisoned fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Garden of Deep Purple, you face the Putrescent Knight, a challenging boss. You can summon Thiollier to help using the gold summon sign.

Be patient and watch his attack patterns. Take advantage of the time between his attacks to heal or recover stamina. We have a full boss guide on how to beat the Putrescent Knight if you need extra help.

How to imbibe St. Trina’s Nectar in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Drink some poison. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After defeating the Putrescent Knight, you can find Thiollier near St. Trina. He warns you against taking the nectar but continues to take it himself. You can reload the area and speak to him once more, but he won’t be bothered to stop.

Instead, interact with St. Trina and select “Imbibe nectar.” This kills you, but it’s intended. Do it four times. On the fourth, St. Trina speaks to you. Relay her words to Thiollier, who initially disbelieves you. When you insist, he becomes hostile, and you must defeat them.

How to defeat Thiollier in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

This poor guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To defeat Thiollier, ignore his poison, get close, and deal damage continuously. After you beat him, speak to him again to pass on St. Trina’s final words. Reload, and he only breathes heavily. Imbibe St. Trina’s nectar two more times to hear his final dialogue.

If you completed Thiollier’s quest before reaching the Cleansing Room Antechamber Site Of Grace, summon Thiollier for the fight against Leda and her allies.

Summon Thiollier for the final boss fight of the DLC. His summon sign appears outside the fog wall of the final boss arena. After the boss fights, loot Thiollier’s body for his Hidden Needle and Armor Set.

All rewards for completing Thiollier’s quest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

As a reward for completing Thiollier’s quest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, you can get Trina’s Blossom, a helmet accessory that boosts your max FP.

To get your reward, return to the Garden Of Deep Purple and St. Trina’s cave and find St. Trina’s purple Blossom inside.

