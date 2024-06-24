How to beat Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Midra is arguably among the best bosses FromSoftware has ever conceived, so it’s almost natural that he’d be hidden and likely missed by many Elden Ring players. With this guide, you won’t be among those who have missed out, so here’s how to find and defeat Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame.

Midra, Lord of Frenzied flame guide in Shadow of the Erdtree

Like any other boss, Midra can be defeated with or without summons. The boss is incredibly fun in both ways and is a rare occasion of a fair fight in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. I personally used a Mimic to get through the boss faster, but he’s entirely doable without one as his attack patterns are easy to learn and the few AoE attacks he does have are not too difficult to dodge. In addition, fighting him without a Mimic lets you enjoy the best OST in the game for longer, so that’s reason enough to do it.

Lord of Frenzied Flame location in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Abyss is a horrifying section of Shadow of the Erdtree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mira, Lord of Frenzied Flame is located in The Abyss. To reach this area, you’ll need to use the Stone Coffin to descend to the lower Scadu Altus, then follow the waterfalls to the Darklight Catacombs. After beating its boss, you’ll gain access to the area that hides unique enemies that turn Elden Ring into a proper horror game. Navigating to the right, you should find Midra’s Library, a dungeon on its own that harbors the boss.

Best Midra build in Shadow of the Erdtree

This boss has a massive health pool—and even that’s an understatement. On a regular New Game run, the Lord of Frenzied Flame has 48,000 HP, putting him above the likes of Bayle. But there is a catch: He’s weak to Bleed and similar effects, allowing players to take big chunks off his health bar with relative ease. Another way to overcome his massive HP is to get as many Scadutree and Revered Spirit Ash Blessings as possible since going in with too few of them will make this a real uphill battle.

Frenzied Flame damage counts as Fire damage, so equipping a Flamedrake Talisman +2 is almost a must, especially on squishier builds. A Pearldrake Talisman +3 (found in the DLC) can also help you negate all kinds of Elemental Damage, including Fire. Armor sets that have high fire resistance should also be considered, though if they take you to a high equip load, you should avoid them as Midra’s quick attacks aren’t meant for slow rolling.

Summon your Mimic as soon as the cutscene ends

Midra is a two-phase fight, but not in the conventional way. You first need to kill his still-human self (or what’s left of it) and only then are you placed in the actual battle. There’s a cutscene that transitions you into the fight, and you should summon your Mimic as soon as you enter. Midra is not overly aggressive and his moves feel like a dance, so you should have more than enough time to summon it before he pounces to attack.

Midra is weak to Bleed – use it!

Bleed will wreck Midra’s health bar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lord of Frenzied Flame may be an all-powerful godlike being, but he’s still part of a human vessel. And, as with any human, bleeding to death is always an option. So, put a Blood-infused weapon into the hands of yourself and your Mimic copy and you should have little to no trouble taking Midra down. His large health pool will prove miniscule when the chunks of HP start ripping off with the Bleed procs. If you’ve stacked a ton of Scadutree and Revered Ash Blessings, you should be looking at upward of 7,000 damage per Bleed proc. Midra will also be staggered when the Bleed hits, making him stop whatever attack he was trying to do.

He can be staggered out of his phase transition

When he reaches half HP, the Lord of Frenzied Flame will begin a transformation process by flying upwards and channeling all of that madness within him. But he can be staggered out of it as he has quite low poise compared to most other bosses. If you have a powerful ranged weapon or spell, the transition is the moment to use it to knock Midra out of the transition. Just keep in mind that if you do get hit by several of the flames he starts spewing, the Madness bar will fill up and you’ll be dead on the spot.

Always stay close to him; there’s no point in distance

Midra will start casting massive AoE Frenzied Flame spells at you if you’re too far. He may also infuse his sword with the fire and start lighting the floor from a distance. Therefore, staying close to him and using an agile or hard-hitting weapon to stagger him and build up that Bleed bar is the way to go. Both you and the Mimic should be lambasting Midra as much as possible to do massive damage while he isn’t using his AoE. Keep in mind that, eventually, he’ll start using some huge swings and fast attacks, most of which have some explosions attached, so be wary.

