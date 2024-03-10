Full Limgrave map, zone size and key locations in Elden Ring

Are you entering the world of Elden Ring before the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC? Whether you’re new or a returning adventurer, every area of the Lands Between is chock-full of stuff to do. And nothing exemplifies that quite as much as Limgrave, the start of the game. Let’s clear it out.

We are going to separate Elden Ring‘s Limgrave into four regions:

Limgrave , the central region

, the central region The Mistwood, a forest to the east

a forest to the east Stormhill, the northern area

the northern area And Stormveil Castle, the legacy dungeon to the northwest of the region

Limgrave

The start of any adventure is full of goodies to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Limgrave Proper comprises the majority of the starting area of Elden Ring. It is split between two halves for suggested level—Southern Limgrave should be taken on between levels one to 20, while Northern Limgrave is suggested for levels 15 to 30. This minor difficulty increase is marked by the large cliff that rides along the bottom of the norther part of the area. Most characters and weapons are capable of handling both halves of this region at any point in the game.

The northern region is less cool than the south. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Southern Limgrave includes the large Agheel Lake region, a body of water you can walk across safely but is also teeming with threats.

Major locations in Limgrave that we suggest you hit up before moving on include the following:

Groveside Cave (Central Limgrave): Found along the cliff face directly north of the First Steps Site of Grace, the Groveside Cave is likely intended to be the first dungeon to clear.

Found along the cliff face directly north of the First Steps Site of Grace, the Groveside Cave is likely intended to be the first dungeon to clear. Church of Elleh (Western Limgrave): A small church on your way past the Tree Sentinel. The merchant here gives you good information about the world, as well as a Crafting Kit.

A small church on your way past the Tree Sentinel. The merchant here gives you good information about the world, as well as a Crafting Kit. Gatefront Ruins (Central Limgrave): Contains the Whetstone Knife. You tend to clear this before moving on to Stormhill.

Contains the Whetstone Knife. You tend to clear this before moving on to Stormhill. Boc the Seamster (Eastern Limgrave): A small Demi-Human who was turned into a tree. Free him and follow him to the Coastal Cave to the southwest to unlock the ability to alter your equipment.

A small Demi-Human who was turned into a tree. Free him and follow him to the Coastal Cave to the southwest to unlock the ability to alter your equipment. Waypoint Ruins (Eastern Agheel Lake): A series of ruins to the east of Agheel Lake. This is where Sorceress Sellen is, a teacher of Sorceries.

A series of ruins to the east of Agheel Lake. This is where Sorceress Sellen is, a teacher of Sorceries. Church of Dragon Communion (Southwestern Limgrave): Found by clearing the Coastal Cave dungeon at the Southwest part of Limgrave, this Church is one of two which offers Dragon Incantations.

Found by clearing the Coastal Cave dungeon at the Southwest part of Limgrave, this Church is one of two which offers Dragon Incantations. Limgrave Tunnels (Northern Agheel Lake): Your first tunnel designed for farming Smithing Stones.

Your first tunnel designed for farming Smithing Stones. Murkwater Cave (Northern Agheel Lake/Murkwater River): You can meet Patches by clearing this out, as well as encounter an Invader with the Reduvia. This is also the start of the Bloody Finger Hunter Yura questline. Follow him to Southern Agheel Lake to continue the quest.

You can meet Patches by clearing this out, as well as encounter an Invader with the Reduvia. This is also the start of the Bloody Finger Hunter Yura questline. Follow him to to continue the quest. Third Church of Marika (Eastern Limgrave): This Church, just below the cliff to Northern Limgrave, houses the Flask of Wondrous Physick, an item for healing and buffing throughout Elden Ring.

This Church, just below the cliff to Northern Limgrave, houses the Flask of Wondrous Physick, an item for healing and buffing throughout Elden Ring. Sending Gate (Third Church of Marica): Head north of the Third Church of Marika Site of Grace to teleport to the Bestial Sanctum, a church where you may learn powerful Bestial Incantations.

Head north of the Third Church of Marika Site of Grace to teleport to the Bestial Sanctum, a church where you may learn powerful Bestial Incantations. Summonwater Village (Northern Limgrave): A large ruin where you fight the first Tibia Mariner and obtain a Deathweed. Also where you may obtain the Green Turtle Talisman.

A large ruin where you fight the first Tibia Mariner and obtain a Deathweed. Also where you may obtain the Green Turtle Talisman. Highroad Cave (Northern Limgrave): A hard-to-see cave at the head of where the Murkwater River empties into the ocean. Has the Blue Dancer Charm inside.

A hard-to-see cave at the head of where the Murkwater River empties into the ocean. Has the Blue Dancer Charm inside. Forlorn Hound Evergaol (Southern Limgrave): An Evergaol holding the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil. We recommend completing the Blaidd event in the Mistwood first so you can team up with a powerful summon for this fight.

An Evergaol holding the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil. We recommend completing the Blaidd event in the Mistwood first so you can team up with a powerful summon for this fight. Bridge of Sacrifice (Southern Limgrave): Leads to the Weeping Peninsula.

The Mistwood

You’ll be coming here fairly often during the mid-game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mistwood is a large forest to the east of Agheel Lake, down a cliff from the rest of Limgrave. This relatively small region is destined for great things near the endgame. We recommend you avoid coming here until you upgrade your weapon and reach around level 20.

Minor Erdtree (Eastern Mistwood): Likely the first Erdtree you run into, this tree offers the Ground Slam Ash of War, the Greenspill Crystal Tear, and the Spiked Crystal Tear—all of which are great for your Wondrous Physick.

Likely the first Erdtree you run into, this tree offers the Ground Slam Ash of War, the Greenspill Crystal Tear, and the Spiked Crystal Tear—all of which are great for your Wondrous Physick. Fort Haight (Southern Mistwood): A large fort teeming with enemies. Before you go to this location, head to Northern Mistwood and talk with Kenneth Haight on some rubble. This man gives a quest to clear his fort for him, which you should take if you want access to Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in the late game.

A large fort teeming with enemies. Before you go to this location, head to Northern Mistwood and talk with on some rubble. This man gives a quest to clear his fort for him, which you should take if you want access to Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in the late game. Mistwood Ruins (Western Mistwood): A ruin where players can meet Blaidd, a part of the Ranni questline. While not required to complete the quest, you can return to the Church of Elleh and talk with Merchant Kalé to learn how to get Blaidd down from his perch.

A ruin where players can meet Blaidd, a part of the Ranni questline. While not required to complete the quest, you can return to the Church of Elleh and talk with Merchant Kalé to learn how to get Blaidd down from his perch. Siofra River Well (Eastern Mistwood): A small dome that sends you deep underground. The Siofra River is recommended for mid-game Tarnished, around level 40-60.

A small dome that sends you deep underground. The Siofra River is recommended for mid-game Tarnished, around level 40-60. Starfall Crater (Western Mistwood): After you kill Radahn, a crater opens in the west of Mistwood. This massive hole leads to Nokron.

Stormhill

This tiny subregion has some quest-starters and some Ashes of War to buy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stormhill is a relatively small but important region to explore before heading to the first Legacy Dungeon of the game. This region encompasses most of Northwestern Limgrave and is sectioned off from the rest of Limgrave by the Stormgate. This region is relatively simple, and most of the content can be completed while your character is in their 20s and 30s—with one significant exception.

Stormhill Evergaol (Southwestern Stormhill): A boss arena against a Crucible Knight. This boss is fairly powerful and takes low damage, requiring some magic, careful planning, or levels to tackle effectively.

A boss arena against a Crucible Knight. This boss is fairly powerful and takes low damage, requiring some magic, careful planning, or levels to tackle effectively. Warmaster’s Shack (Central Stormhill): A small shack in the woods. A Merchant, Knight Bernahl, sells Ashes of War. At night, a Bell Bearing Hunter prowls the Shack.

A small shack in the woods. A Merchant, Knight Bernahl, sells Ashes of War. At night, a Bell Bearing Hunter prowls the Shack. Stormhill Shack (Central Stormhill): An old shack where a young woman rests. Talking with her grants you Spirit Jellyfish Ashes and the Sitting Sideways Pose. Bring the Chrystalids’ Memento back to her before she goes to Roundtable Hold to get an extra Golden Seed.

An old shack where a young woman rests. Talking with her grants you Spirit Jellyfish Ashes and the Sitting Sideways Pose. Bring the Chrystalids’ Memento back to her before she goes to Roundtable Hold to get an extra Golden Seed. Deathtouched Catacombs (Eastern Stormhill): A dungeon with the very useful Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman.

A dungeon with the very useful Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman. Skip to Liurnia (Northwestern Stormveil): There’s a way to skip Stormveil Castle if you’re looking for something in Liurnia of the Lakes. Follow the Stormveil cliff on the west side of the Castle until you reach a bridge. Look to the west to see a path down towards more cliff-face. Follow that north until you reach Liurnia.

Stormveil Castle

This castle is packed with goodies. Take your time here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A massive castle filled with soldiers, grafted opponents, and crazed psychopaths—our first Legacy Dungeon. We recommend only entering Stormveil once you’ve reached level 30, as you’ll have to fight a handful of bosses which test your damage and durability beforehand.

Stormveil Castle is a massive dungeon worth exploring. However, key items and areas you might have missed are as follows: