Great Runes are an essential part of the Elden Ring experience. After defeating each of the game’s shardbearers, you’ll be rewarded with a Great Rune, which increases your powers for a limited time, giving you a unique buff that corresponds with each of the game’s shardbearers.

Godrick’s Great Rune, which is acquired after defeating Godrick the Grafted in Stormveil Castle, increases all of your attributes by five when it’s empowered by a Rune Arc. Godrick’s Great Rune is one of the most powerful Great Runes in Elden Ring since it practically gives your character 40 extra levels worth of attributes when activated by a Rune Arc.

But defeating Godrick isn’t enough to gain the power of his Great Rune. First, you must activate his Great Rune to add it to your character’s arsenal of tools. Here’s how to activate Godrick’s Great Rune in Elden Ring.

How to get to the Divine Tower of Limgrave

To activate Godrick’s Great Rune, you must reach the Divine Tower of Limgrave, which can be accessed through Stormveil Castle after defeating Godrick the Grafted.

If you opened the main gate of Stormveil Castle during your initial run through the legacy dungeon, you can travel to the Stormveil Main Gate site of grace and walk forward through the dungeon until reaching a pathway on your right that takes you toward the Divine Tower of Limgrave. If you took the side route through the castle when you first came through, you can fast travel to the Secluded Cell site of grace and backtrack your way through the dungeon.

Eventually, you’ll come across a courtyard with a pathway in its center. The walkway is watched over by eight large stone statues and leads into a tower. Once inside the tower, continue up the steps until you reach the lengthy bridge inhabited by three giant golems. You can run directly past the giants, avoiding their attacks until you reach the waygate at the end of the bridge. Take the waygate to be transported to the Divine Tower of Limgrave. Once at the top of the tower, you’ll see a golden rune in between two large fingers. Use the prompt on your screen to then activate Godrick’s Great Rune.

You can equip Great Runes into your character’s loadout at any site of grace and activate their powers with a Rune Arc from your inventory.