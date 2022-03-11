There are several things you can try to make this battle a little easier.

Elden Ring’s first compulsory boss is Godrick the Grafted. To progress through the game’s story you’ll need to take him out, but this challenge can be very difficult if you’re not prepared.

As with all Souls bosses, there is a pattern to Godrick’s attacks that can be learned, but given the fight has two different phases so you’ll need to start learning the fight all over again once you get halfway through the battle.

If you’re struggling and looking for a leg up there are a few things you should keep in mind to get it done. Here are the best tips we have so you can progress through Stormveil Castle and continue on in Elden Ring.

How to beat Godrick the Grafted in Elden Ring

Beating Godrick the Grafted is not easy and unless you master his attack patterns you won’t be able to get it done.

In the first phase of the Godrick fight, he showcases his impressive AOE damage skillset and overall speed. A key to negating this can be to summon spirits.

You can summon assistance during the fight without the need for online communication by speaking to Nepheli Loux in Stormveil Castle prior to entering the boss battle. If you head down the stairs from the Site of Grace and head past the giant and other soldiers against the back wall, you’ll see an entry into a room.

In this room, you will see Nepheli standing over a soldier’s corpse. Simply speak to her and then you’ll be able to head back to the boss fog door and summon her from the right-hand side.

Now immediately summon Nepheli when you begin the fight and she will maintain aggro, allowing you to get behind Godrick out of range of his weapon and deal damage. Use this to burst down his health while remaining cautious of his storm AOE attacks and ground slam which can both be avoided by moving out of range.

If Godrick digs his axe into the ground, he is preparing to hurl two bursts of wind at you. You’ll want to be prepared to roll out of the way of these. If he rolls then you should also be ready to dodge the axe slam headed your way.

The fight only gets more difficult when Godrick enters his second phase. At this point, he will equip a Dragon’s head as a weapon capable of breathing fire targeted at the players or across the entire battlefield.

One of the most lethal moves the boss will use is his flamethrower, however, you can roll through this to take no damage. Any time you see Godrick prepare to use fire attacks you’ll want to get either close or at a great distance to avoid damage.

Other than these, Godrick’s moves will be similar to phase one so make sure you’re rolling through his sword attacks while dealing damage in the small openings.

With these tips, you should have an easier time against Godrick. If you still struggle, you can always call on assistance from other Elden Ring players to get it done.