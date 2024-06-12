All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree system requirements

FromSoftware finally presents the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and if the base content is anything to go by, the requirements for the new content are boss.
Shadow of the Erdtree is two years in the making and—based on our experience—is well worth the wait. Packed with new bosses, areas, and bigger and badder foes, Shadow of the Erdtree should usurp all expectations—but that’s if you meet the requirements to play.
Elden Ring was a mammoth proposition featuring a large-scale map littered with intertwining main areas and sub-areas. Shadow of the Erdtree isn’t quite as vast, but its requirements might test you.
What are the minimum PC spec requirements for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?
The minimum requirements needed for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree are fairly generous, and here’s a quick look at what you need to hit to get the DLC running.
|Requirement
|Value
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Processor
|Intel Core I5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB
|DirectX
|Version 12
|RAM
|12GB RAM
|Storage
|60GB
What are the recommended PC spec requirements for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?
If you have a more generous PC rig with more impressive specs, the recommended PC requirements might make Shadow of the Erdtree even more tantalizing. Here are the Elden Ring DLC’s recommended specs.
|Requirement
|Value
|Operating System
|Windows 10 or Windows 11
|Processor
|Intel Core I7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB
|DirectX
|Version 12
|RAM
|16GB RAM
|Storage
|60GB
For even more on Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, check out its full download size criteria, as well as how long it’s expected to be.