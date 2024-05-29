How long is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is shaping up nicely and will released in less than a month. But how long will the Elden Ring DLC be? Will we have to spend countless hours to beat it like the base game? Here’s everything we know.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree length, explained

Messmer looks mighty fine. I just know he’s going to wreck us on release. Image via FromSoftware

So far, we haven’t received an official description of the DLC’s general length, though we have a few crumbs to go off of. In an interview for Eurogamer, Elden Ring creative director Hidetaka Miyazaki said the Lands of Shadow, the DLC’s primary region, will be “larger than Limgrave,” and will be “more in-depth” with a “richer, more denser level design.” Limgrave usually takes about 20 to 25 hours to clear, perhaps more depending on player skill and their yearning for exploration.

If the Lands of Shadow are larger and denser than Elden Ring‘s first region, we’re likely looking at about 35 to 40 hours to clear the region. Depending on side content, this number may be even greater. We’re merely speculating here, however, as we have no concrete information on the contents of the Lands of Shadow.

What do the leaks say? Well, one leaker claimed the actual size of the region is more comparable to Liurnia and Caelid, with four Legacy Dungeons within. For 100 percent completion, according to the leak, players will have to dish out about 70 hours of playtime, which is outright massive. I’ve completed Elden Ring in 60 hours, meaning the DLC could be larger than even a full playthrough of the base game.

When does Shadow of the Erdtree release?

The Lands of Shadow are more than strange. Image via Bandai Namco

We’ll know precisely what the DLC contains and how long we will need to beat it once we get our hands on it on June 21. The same leak that said the DLC’s size and play time claims that previews will launch on June 7, so we might have a couple of weeks to prepare and calculate the DLC’s content more accurately. Still, no matter how big, it’s bound to be a gut-wrenching and gruesome experience based on the promotional material we’ve seen so far. I just hope we don’t get another Malenia-level boss.

