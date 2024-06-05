What is Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree download size?

We are just a few short, painful weeks away from Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and thanks to PlayStation, we now know exactly how big the download size is when preloads go live on June 19.

Ensuring you have enough space on your PC or console is vital to playing the DLC. Not only do you need to install the base game, but you also need to have enough space for the downloadable content on top of that. So, use this guide to free up all the space you need before the release on June 21, 2024.

Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree’s file size: How big is it?

🚨 ELDEN RING™ Shadow of the Erdtree



– Download Size : 16.502 GB



– Pre-Load : June 19

– Launch : June 21#ShadowoftheErdtree pic.twitter.com/i0twfQOdXN — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 5, 2024

Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree file size is 16.5GB. When you factor in the base game file size of around 45GB, you need over 60GB of space on your console or PC to download it.

The PC and Console might have different sized files with the 16.5GB being for PlayStation currently. Granted, we don’t expect the PC or even Xbox versions to be far from the amount, so expect the filesize on other systems to be between 15 and 17 GB.

That is huge when you compare it to other Fromsoft games. Armored Core 6 had a massive 65GB download when it launched last year, but games like Sekiro are just 12.5GB, making the entire game smaller to download than just this DLC itself.

Preloads go live for the DLC on June 19 at an unconfirmed time, so anyone with slow internet speeds should have plenty of time to get their downloads in before release on June 21, at midnight CT.

