The Tree Sentinel is likely one of the first bosses you’ll encounter after entering the Lands Between in Elden Ring. The large horseman patrols the path leading towards the next story location, and most players will logically think they must defeat him before moving on. Almost everyone immediately realizes the error of their ways as the Tree Sentinel kills them repeatedly.

Before taking on the Tree Sentinel, remember that you can come back later to face the difficult enemy. Returning after leveling up a few times and with a few essential items can make the fight substantially easier and is almost a requirement. With that being said, let’s look at how to defeat the Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring.

How to beat the Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring

One of the first things you should unlock is the trusty steed Torrent. A horse allows you to outmaneuver and outrun the Tree Sentinel. While it’s possible to beat the boss without a horse, it’s significantly more challenging. You can get Torrent by activating the Site of Grace in the Church of Elleh, which will cause Melina to appear at the next Site of Grace you activate. She will offer you a choice, and saying yes will reward you with the Spectral Steed Whistle. This item allows you to summon Torrent and puts you one step closer to beating the Tree Sentinel.

Having Torrent is excellent, but you should also have a few Rowa Raisins in your inventory. These useful items restore Torrent’s health, ensuring you won’t be without a horse in the middle of the fight. It’s possible to beat the Tree Sentinel without healing Torrent, but this is an unneeded layer of difficulty.

Now you have all the items you need for success, it’s time to fight the Sentinel. The key to beating him is dealing damage while dodging his powerful attacks. You can predict his attacks based on his movement, so memorizing his moves is a good idea. If he is charging towards you, sprint away and prepare to jump out of harm’s way. Torrent has a useful double jump that not only allows you to avoid taking damage but also lets you redirect to take counterattack the Tree Sentinel.

Patience is key for this boss fight. Expect to slowly chip away at the Tree Sentinel’s health as you dip and dodge each of his attacks. Don’t get greedy and try to stack multiple hits, as he will immediately stab you and potentially kill Torrent. Also, try to get him to attack you while close, which will open him up for an easy attack. It’s also worth positioning yourself to hit him from behind or near his shield, as he cannot hit you with his large halberd from this position. But he can use his horse to pull off a charge attack, so always stay mobile.

Defeating the Tree Sentinel rewards Elden Ring players with the Golden Halberd, which is a powerful weapon perfect for Strength or Faith builds.