While you’re playing Elden Ring, you’ll want to bolster your offense as highly as possible. A key part of that is gaining access to Ashes of War.

When you begin the game, you won’t immediately have access to these abilities, and unless you know where you’re looking you could wind up running through the game without ever getting a chance to try them out.

Fortunately, all you’ll need to do first is get your hands on the Whetstone Knife. Here is everything that you’ll need to know to do that.

Where to find the Whetstone Knife in Elden Ring

Image via FromSoftware

The Whetstone Knife can be found very early into your playthrough of Elden Ring and provides a massive advantage going forward.

You’ll want to head to the Gatefront Ruins to find this item. Once here, you’ll need to take out the soldiers occupying the space but be wary as they may call for backup if you aren’t fast enough. Once clear, explore the ruins and you’ll notice a staircase heading underground.

Head down and follow the path. Once at the end of the path, you’ll see a door that you should open. Inside will be a chest containing the Whetstone Knife.

What does the Whetstone Knife do?

With the Whetstone Knife, you’ll now have unlocked the Ashes of War upgrades for your weapons. These unique upgrades offer unique powerful techniques for your weapons that can make all the difference in combat.

You’ll need to acquire each Ashes of War separately from questing in-game, but once you’ve got some or to see what you may already own for your weapon head to the nearest Site of Grace and select the Ashes of War menu option that should now appear.