With this item you can get even more refillable buffs.

Flasks are extremely important in Elden Ring both for survival and to ensure you’re prepared to deal the most damage possible to bosses and enemies.

Like previous Soulsborne games, Flasks come in multiple types. The most common is used to heal HP and FP. In Elden Ring, a third type of Flask can be found too: the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

This item is unique in that players can craft their own potions to go inside the Flask, which can be used once each time they rest at a Site of Grace. These potions don’t just heal or replenish FP, they can also heal status effects, enhance abilities, prevent rune loss, and more.

During your adventures in Elden Ring, you’ll want to get your hands on this item and fortunately, it can be found early in your campaign, if you know where to look.

How to get Flask of Wondrous Physick in Elden Ring

Image via FromSoftware

The Flask of Wondrous Physick can be collected at any point during your journey in The Lands Between simply by visiting the Third Church of Marika. If you’re looking for the Third Church of Marika it can be found in East Limgrave right on the border of Caelid.

Once you arrive here head into the church and notice a large statue. Look below the statue and you’ll see the Flask of Wondrous Physick sitting on the ground. Pick it up and you’ll be able to craft your own unique potions by heading to a Site of Grace.