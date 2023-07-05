The release date of EA Sports FC, the upcoming soccer game made by EA to replace the classic FIFA franchise, was leaked on July 5 to the joy of millions of fans around the world.

EA and FIFA—the soccer association, not the video game—had a breakup in 2022, ending their historic partnership that created soccer simulator games over the past two decades. Each part will develop different games moving forward, with EA’s being EA Sports FC and the likely candidate to retain the player base as it was already in charge of FIFA‘s development.

If you’re eager to know when the first edition of EA Sports FC will launch, here’s everything we know thus far.

What is EA Sports FC’s release date?

Reputable FIFA leaker billbil-kun published in the Dealabs Magazine on July 5 that EA Sports FC is coming out on Sept. 29. There will reportedly be Standard and Ultimate versions, just like FIFA 23 and previous FIFA titles. This reported release date is in line with FIFA releases in recent years.

The difference between both versions is that the owners of the EA Sports FC Ultimate version will be granted seven days of early access, meaning they can start playing the game on Sept. 22, according to Dealabs Magazine. Members of EA Play, a subscription service, will reportedly get to try out the game for 10 hours on Sept. 22 as well.

Bear in mind that all the information we have thus far came from reports and is yet to be confirmed by EA.

The developer and publisher of the upcoming new soccer franchise is expected to officially reveal details about EA Sports FC later in July. But given the leaks, we might hear from EA earlier than expected.

