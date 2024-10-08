FC 25 becomes the worst-reviewed EA soccer game ever, but is it warranted?

It is bound to be a somewhat deflated atmosphere in EA headquarters this week after FC 25 became the worst-reviewed soccer game developed by the company so far.

The second installment of the FC series was only released on Sept. 27, but fans have quickly made their feelings known, and admittedly, I’m quite surprised by the reaction!

EA FC 25 hit with harsh record-low ratings score

Currently sitting with 1.5 stars out of 5, FC 25 has officially become the worst-reviewed EA soccer game ever on Google, scoring lower than FIFA 22, 23, and even FC 24. Citing various issues such as the game’s slow controller response, crashes, inaccurate passing/shooting, and confusing Career Mode menus, players’ displeasure has become clear to see, and most of the criticism is justified.

However, while I completely get the disappointment and complaints, especially after what has felt like years of stagnation and regression, is FC 25 really worse than its predecessor? If anything, I think it’s the opposite.

FC 25 has come under criticism. Image via EA

Granted, FC 25 has its problems, including the ones mentioned above and then some. Despite the obvious teething issues, however, it feels more polished than FC 24, and some of the new features such as simulation gameplay, cranium faces, and settings customization in Career Mode represent major progress in my eyes.

Having played the game since early access went live on Sept. 20, the majority of my experience has been quite positive. Are there aspects that need improving? Absolutely. Has anything been game-breaking? No. I have played 20+ games in Ultimate Team and I’m halfway through my first season in Manager Career Mode, and while I have encountered a few minor bugs here and there, it’s been thoroughly enjoyable.

As someone who has often been a critic of EA’s soccer titles in the past, I understand where much of the anger is coming from and why it’s being voiced so passionately. When you spend $60-$100 on a video game, you should quite rightly expect more, and while FC 25 isn’t the finished product by any means, its current Google rating is harsh.

FC 25 carries a solid foundation that requires patience. Image via EA

Considering the rough start FC 24 encountered last year, a similar outcome was to be expected with the launch of FC 25, although it has fortunately been nowhere near as much of a letdown from my point of view.

There will undoubtedly be bumps along the way, but the overall start to FC 25’s cycle has been strong, and one which shows the game is slowly but surely moving in the right direction.

