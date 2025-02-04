All EA Sports FC 25 Future Stars Players, Evolutions, and Rewards

The new year brought new stars to the Ultimate Team mode of EA Sports FC 25—really new. With the Future Stars series, you can pick rising stars with massive potential for your team and progress until they achieve the global greatness we know they can achieve.

Recommended Videos

This is a yearly celebration in each EA Sports FC that highlights up-and-coming players, as well as the really young ones who have already accomplished some massive achievements.

Teenage Brazilian striker Endrick, who plays for Real Madrid in Spain, was chosen as poster boy for this year’s selection of Future Stars, but you can find a lot of young talent from around the world. With the ICON series, FC25 honors stars of the past and present as they were in their early years. And with the Academy series, you can pick a player to go on a journey split into three Evolution stages.

All EA Sports FC 25 Future Stars Players

The main selection of rising stars. Image via EA

Team one:

Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia)

Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland)

Endrick (Brazil)

Giorgio Scalvini (Italy)

Hugo Larsson (Sweden)

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (England)

João Gomes (Brazil)

Kenneth Taylor (Netherlands)

Kessya Bussy (France)

Kyra Cooney-Cross (Australia)

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Leny Yoro (France)

Lucas Beraldo (Brazil)

Malick Thiaw (Germany)

Miguel Gutierrez (Spain)

Roméo Lavia (Belgium)

ICON series:

Bobby Charlton (England)

Bobby Moore (England)

Emilio Butragueño (Spain)

Henrik Larsson (Sweden)

Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

Lev Yashin (Russia)

Lotta Schelin (Sweden)

Xabi Alonso (Spain)

Academy:

Alyssa Thompson (U.S.A.)

Arthur Vermeeren (Belgium)

Asun Martínez (Spain)

Ethan Nwaneri (England)

Giuliano Simeone (Argentina)

Jackson Tchatchoua (Cameroon)

Koni De Winter (Belgium)

Lewis Hall (England)

Marc Gulo (Spain)

Marcos Leonardo (Brazil)

Mia Fishel (U.S.A.)

Mika Mármol (Spain)

Niccolò Pisilli (Italy)

Rocco Reitz (Germany)

Ruben Van Bommel (Netherlands)

Progressing in Academy requires (and grants) certain Evolutions. Image via EA

All EA Sports FC 25 Future Stars Evolutions

There are some exclusive rewards related to Evolutions—in the words of EA devs themselves, “Evolutions will play a big part in Future Stars.” So they’ve taken the opportunity to enhance players’ experiences with Evolutions a little bit.

Starting with Future Stars and remaining until the end of FC25, you can progress two Active Evolutions simultaneously. Plus, there are a lot of new Evolutions available. Through the Scout Report Objective groups (the first in week one and the second in week two, both part of the Academy challenges), you can obtain some exclusive, consumable Evolutions, including Playstyle and Playstyle+, which are going to be important.

Here are all that you can get in week one:

Four-time Skill Move Upgrade

Four-time Weak Foot Upgrade

Eight of these 15 Base Playstyle options: Pinged Pass Block Acrobatic Bruiser Aerial Long Ball Pass Press Proven Relentless Finesse Shot Jockey Flair Whipped Pass Technical Slide Tackle Dead Ball

Group Reward: one of these five Playstyle+ options: Power Shot Incisive Pass Rapid Anticipate Quick Step

one of these five Playstyle+ options:

As for week two, these are the prizes:

Either one of these two consumable Evos: Five-time Skill Move Upgrade Five-time Weak Foot Upgrade

Group Reward: one of these five Playstyle+ options: Trickster Tiki-Taka First Touch Intercept Trivela

one of these five Playstyle+ options:

To get your final Future Stars Academy player, you must also complete some specific combinations of Evolutions:

The main Evo path, which is split into three stages

Eight Base Playstyles

Two Playstyles+

Four-time Weak Foot Upgrade

Four-time Skill Moves Upgrade

Either five-time Weak Foot or five-time Skill Moves Upgrade

These heroes once were rising stars, too. Image via EA

All EA Sports FC 25 Future Stars Rewards

Upon completing all the objectives and Evolutions we described above, these are all the rewards you should have gained:

91 OVR

Icon Chemistry

Eight Base Playstyles

Two Playstyles+

5 Weak Foot OR 5 Skill Moves

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy