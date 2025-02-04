All EA Sports FC 25 Future Stars Players, Evolutions, and Rewards

The new year brought new stars to the Ultimate Team mode of EA Sports FC 25—really new. With the Future Stars series, you can pick rising stars with massive potential for your team and progress until they achieve the global greatness we know they can achieve.
This is a yearly celebration in each EA Sports FC that highlights up-and-coming players, as well as the really young ones who have already accomplished some massive achievements.
Teenage Brazilian striker Endrick, who plays for Real Madrid in Spain, was chosen as poster boy for this year’s selection of Future Stars, but you can find a lot of young talent from around the world. With the ICON series, FC25 honors stars of the past and present as they were in their early years. And with the Academy series, you can pick a player to go on a journey split into three Evolution stages.
Table of contents
All EA Sports FC 25 Future Stars Players
Team one:
- Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia)
- Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland)
- Endrick (Brazil)
- Giorgio Scalvini (Italy)
- Hugo Larsson (Sweden)
- Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (England)
- João Gomes (Brazil)
- Kenneth Taylor (Netherlands)
- Kessya Bussy (France)
- Kyra Cooney-Cross (Australia)
- Lamine Yamal (Spain)
- Leny Yoro (France)
- Lucas Beraldo (Brazil)
- Malick Thiaw (Germany)
- Miguel Gutierrez (Spain)
- Roméo Lavia (Belgium)
ICON series:
- Bobby Charlton (England)
- Bobby Moore (England)
- Emilio Butragueño (Spain)
- Henrik Larsson (Sweden)
- Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)
- Lev Yashin (Russia)
- Lotta Schelin (Sweden)
- Xabi Alonso (Spain)
Academy:
- Alyssa Thompson (U.S.A.)
- Arthur Vermeeren (Belgium)
- Asun Martínez (Spain)
- Ethan Nwaneri (England)
- Giuliano Simeone (Argentina)
- Jackson Tchatchoua (Cameroon)
- Koni De Winter (Belgium)
- Lewis Hall (England)
- Marc Gulo (Spain)
- Marcos Leonardo (Brazil)
- Mia Fishel (U.S.A.)
- Mika Mármol (Spain)
- Niccolò Pisilli (Italy)
- Rocco Reitz (Germany)
- Ruben Van Bommel (Netherlands)
All EA Sports FC 25 Future Stars Evolutions
There are some exclusive rewards related to Evolutions—in the words of EA devs themselves, “Evolutions will play a big part in Future Stars.” So they’ve taken the opportunity to enhance players’ experiences with Evolutions a little bit.
Starting with Future Stars and remaining until the end of FC25, you can progress two Active Evolutions simultaneously. Plus, there are a lot of new Evolutions available. Through the Scout Report Objective groups (the first in week one and the second in week two, both part of the Academy challenges), you can obtain some exclusive, consumable Evolutions, including Playstyle and Playstyle+, which are going to be important.
Here are all that you can get in week one:
- Four-time Skill Move Upgrade
- Four-time Weak Foot Upgrade
- Eight of these 15 Base Playstyle options:
- Pinged Pass
- Block
- Acrobatic
- Bruiser
- Aerial
- Long Ball Pass
- Press Proven
- Relentless
- Finesse Shot
- Jockey
- Flair
- Whipped Pass
- Technical
- Slide Tackle
- Dead Ball
- Group Reward: one of these five Playstyle+ options:
- Power Shot
- Incisive Pass
- Rapid
- Anticipate
- Quick Step
As for week two, these are the prizes:
- Either one of these two consumable Evos:
- Five-time Skill Move Upgrade
- Five-time Weak Foot Upgrade
- Group Reward: one of these five Playstyle+ options:
- Trickster
- Tiki-Taka
- First Touch
- Intercept
- Trivela
To get your final Future Stars Academy player, you must also complete some specific combinations of Evolutions:
- The main Evo path, which is split into three stages
- Eight Base Playstyles
- Two Playstyles+
- Four-time Weak Foot Upgrade
- Four-time Skill Moves Upgrade
- Either five-time Weak Foot or five-time Skill Moves Upgrade
All EA Sports FC 25 Future Stars Rewards
Upon completing all the objectives and Evolutions we described above, these are all the rewards you should have gained:
- 91 OVR
- Icon Chemistry
- Eight Base Playstyles
- Two Playstyles+
- 5 Weak Foot OR 5 Skill Moves
Published: Feb 4, 2025 02:11 pm