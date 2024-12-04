Here are the EA FC 25 First Frost Update patch notes

Christmas has come early for EA FC 25 fans as the First Frost Title Update drops on all platforms, bringing major changes and new additions to the beloved soccer game.

Below, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the latest update, including the full list of patch notes.

The First Frost Update (Title Update 6) is the biggest update of the FC 25 cycle so far, introducing 50 changes and quality-of-life improvements such as bug fixes, new features, and much more. First, let’s take a look at some of the standout adjustments EA has made!

FC IQ and Gameplay revamp

To keep things fresh and fun, EA has given FC IQ and the overall gameplay experience a bit of a makeover. This includes improved defensive logic for tracking runs during kick-off and the addition of two new player roles, the Classic 10 for the CAM position and the Wide Half for the CDM position. To further diversify strategic options, 13 new player Focuses have also been introduced.

Gameplay enhancements are here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rush match length reduced

Based on player and data feedback, EA has decided to decrease the Rush match length in Ultimate Team from seven minutes to five minutes. In 95 percent of all seven-minute Rush matches, the team leading by the fifth minute ended up winning the match. It’s hoped that this change will make for faster-paced gameplay while still allowing for those rewarding comeback moments.

New Ultimate Team Player Items

Ultimate Team users will be able to get their hands on over 100 new Player Items, which will become available following a Squad Update that will drop shortly after the First Frost Update. The newly available Player Items include fan favorites such as David De Gea, Mats Hummels, Alexis Sanchez, and Sergi Roberto.

Major Career Mode enhancements

The First Frost Update oversees a host of upgrades to Manager and Player Career Mode, including the expansion of PlayStyle progression for GK youth prospects, new playable Icons, and improvements to facial features and shapes of Youth Academy and Create Your Club players.

Career Mode will also see the introduction of winter weather in training drills if the upcoming match is held in snow conditions, offering a more authentic preparation experience. Enabling the Weather Effects Setting will not only change the visual atmosphere but also impact gameplay during these drills, making certain activities like dribbling more challenging.

Career Mode is also receiving some love. Image via EA SPORTS

New Star Heads and Celebrations

Over 200 new player star heads are coming to FC 25 via the First Frost Update, meaning you can expect to see improved likenesses of players across different leagues and clubs. The new face scans will drop following a Server Release after the First Frost Update goes live and includes players like Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jonathan David, Junya Ito, Sofiane Diop, and Deiver Machado.

EA is also introducing two new celebrations to the game, inspired by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dusan Vlahovic. These celebrations can be executed with respective players across Kick Off, Career, and Ultimate Team modes.

Here are the rest of the changes included in the First Frost Update:

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Slightly increased speed and consistency for the Stop And Turn (While Running) Skill Move when performed by 3 Star Skill Move players.

Slightly increased speed of Drag Backs.

Improved consistency for the Stop And Turn (While Running), Roulette, Heel To Heel, and Feint and Exit Skill Moves when performed by 2 Star Skill Move players.

Slightly increased speed and consistency of Jog Fake Shots when performed by 3 Star Skill Move players and above.

Slightly decreased the speed of Jog Body Feints.

Attacking players can now come back to an onside position quicker than before.

Slightly increased the window of time in which a Directed Run can be requested.

A Player Switch can now be requested during passes while in Player Lock.

Skill moves have been tweaked. Image via EA SPORTS

Addressed the following issues:

The attacking team’s center backs could have pushed too far up the pitch in some cases.

When requested, Secondary Contain was not always being performed by the player with the Next Player Switch Indicator.

Sometimes, center backs could have positioned themselves too far apart while their team had possession.

Addressed instances of Player Switching not functioning as intended.

Addressed instances of the Player Lock Input triggering an unintended Player Switch.

Addressed an issue that was preventing high tackling Attribute players from being as effective as intended in specific situations.

In some instances, deep free kicks resulted in the ball not being passed to any specific receiver.

Improved referee logic when determining offside calls in situations involving the goalkeeper.

Improved referee logic when determining foul calls in some tackling situations.

In rare situations, attacking players could have crowded the center of the pitch unintentionally.

In some cases, defenders could have won the ball from behind the ball carrier easier than intended.

Addressed an issue in which a requested tackle could have moved the user-controlled player towards the ball before starting the tackle animation.

Disabled the D Pad Tactics UI in Kick Off 3v3 matches as it had no impact on gameplay.

Ultimate Team

Made the following changes:

The Squad Builder Rarity filter can now be used to search for all available rarities, similar to how search is done in the Transfer Market.

Players not actively engaging in a Rush match are now more likely to be kicked from the match.

Addressed the following issues:

Some Player Items were incorrectly showing as Loan Items when viewing them in the Season Pass.

After editing tactics, the positions of Player Items could have changed unintentionally.

Some welcome changes have been made to Ultimate Team. Image via EA SPORTS

Career Mode

Made the following changes:

Non-academy players can now earn PlayStyes as they develop.

Goalkeeper Youth Prospects now have a chance to develop two PlayStyles+.

Updated Tactical Vision presets to account for new Player Roles and Focuses.

Addressed the following issues:

In Live Starting Point, edited injuries and suspensions were not always applied to players correctly.

When creating a club in Manager Career, the default squad could have had the same facial expressions.

Trophies did not always display correctly.

In some cases, players could have earned an unlimited amount of PlayStyles through Training Drills.

Clubs

Made the following changes:

Winter weather is now present in Drop-In matches. This is a visual update only and does not impact gameplay.

Added the VR Room and Passing Drill facilities.

Addressed the following issues:

Signature celebrations could not be performed in League Matches.

Some PlayStyles would not display when viewing Avatar presets with more than six PlayStyles.

When playing as a goalkeeper at the Kenilworth Road stadium, the player’s view could have been unintentionally limited.

Clubs mode welcomes the VR Room and Passing Drill facilities. Image via EA SPORTS

General, audio, and visual

Made the following changes:

Updated the menus with a new winter theme.

The Tactical and Possession views can now be toggled on the Team Tactic screen.

Updated some kits, stadium, celebrations, scenes, messages, button callouts, badges, tifos, gloves, balls, banners, flags, boots, ad boards, hair, tattoos, trophies, audio, UI elements, and commentary.

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed instances of stability issues occurring during co-op online matches.

Some lower-rated teams were easier to play against than intended on Legendary Difficulty.

Addressed instances of placeholder text, incorrect UI elements, incorrect camera angles, and button conflicts.

When playing a tournament in Career Mode or Tournament Mode, the trophies for some leagues were not the intended trophy.

Addressed instances of various stability issues that could have occurred.

Are you happy with the changes made in the FC 25 First Frost Update? Let us know in the comments below!

