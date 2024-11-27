Forgot password
Vinicius Jr. dribbling past defenders in EA FC 25
Image via EA
Category:
EA Sports FC

EA FC 25 Best of TOTW: Leaked players and release date

Some of the very best informs are returning to Ultimate Team packs!
Image of Chris Davison
Chris Davison
|

Published: Nov 27, 2024 08:20 am

It’s turning into a rather exciting week for the EA FC 25 community as EA reportedly prepares to welcome the Best of TOTW promo to Ultimate Team.

That’s according to reputable leaker @fifa_romania on X (formerly Twitter), who has revealed a release date alongside some of the stars set to feature, and they do not disappoint.

When is the Best of TOTW promo releasing in EA FC 25?

While EA has yet to confirm an official time and date, FifaTradingRomania reports that the Best of Team of the Week will drop into FC 25 Ultimate Team on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

real madrid players celebrating a goal in ea fc 25
Real Madrid stars are set to feature. Image via EA

EA tends to release all other Ultimate Team content at around 12:00pm CT (6pm GMT), so we expect the Best of TOTW promo to become available at a similar time.

What is the Best of TOTW promo in EA FC 25?

As the name suggests, Best of TOTW brings together the greatest and highest-rated inform cards to have been released in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team so far.

Some of football’s leading names have been included in various EA FC 25 Team of the Week squads, giving the Best of promo all the ingredients to be incredibly rewarding for players.

What players feature in Best of TOTW in EA FC 25?

Having revealed that Best of TOTW is on the way, FifaTradingRomania leaked a few of the players set to re-release into packs.

Promo packs in the EA FC 25 store
Some of football’s biggest stars are coming to packs! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although there’s not long to wait until the full team is announced, here are some of the names you could be getting your hands on:

  • Erling Haaland – Manchester City
  • Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid
  • Caroline Graham Hansen – FC Barcelona
  • Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • Lionel Messi – Inter Miami
  • Federico Valverde – Real Madrid
  • Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
  • Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr
  • Patri Guijarro – FC Barcelona
  • Ousmane Dembele – PSG

FifaTradingRomania also reports that more than 100 special cards will be released into packs on Friday, Nov. 29, as part of in-game events celebrating Black Friday.

