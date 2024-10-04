Image Credit: Bethesda
EA FC 25 Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) tracker – All players and upgrades

Points mean prizes.
Published: Oct 4, 2024 03:25 am

Road to the Knockouts is underway in EA FC 25, where real-life performances are reflected in upgrades. However, there are some changes this year, so we’ve explained it all below.

Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) in EA FC 25 is based around UEFA’s continental club competitions, both in the men’s and women’s games. Select players receive upgrades and boosts if they perform real-world actions. Get ready to watch some IRL European action to keep track of who might be getting a boost.

We’ve got everything you need to know about the bumper promo below.

All EA FC 25 RTTK Upgrade paths, explained

An image showing Jude Bellingham's RTTK card in EA FC 25 and upgrades.
Road to glory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the change in format to the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League in the 2024/25 season, the way upgrades work in EA FC 25’s RTTK promo is also different from previous years, which may see fewer upgrades than usual.

EA’s newly revealed upgrade path for the RTTK promo was shown in an in-game teaser featuring cover star Jude Bellingham that appeared when loading into Ultimate Team. Each player has four potential upgrades.

You can achieve the first two sets of upgrades at any stage of the promo campaign if a player’s team wins three league matches or the club scores in four different matches. The move to include the entire team scoring is an interesting choice, rather than requiring the players themselves to score, but it makes sense for more defensive players.

In the Women’s Champions League, upgrades are secured by winning two matches or if the club scores in four different matches. The difference in upgrades is due to the league’s format, which has six league matches.

The final upgrade will only be applied to a player whose team finished in the top two in the league. Given that each tournament features 36 teams, only a select few will qualify for the final upgrade.

EA FC 25 RTTK tracker

The RTTK promo in EA FC 25 may only be available in packs for a few weeks, but the cards themselves could receive upgrades until February when the group stages of UEFA’s continental competitions draw to a close.

Keeping tabs on which cards have received upgrades isn’t easy, particularly due to the sheer number of promo cards available, but we’ve done the hard work for you—just use the tracker below to see which cards are on course for upgrades and which have fallen behind.

Upgrades will be attributed to cards on a Friday after the round of matches where an objective has been secured, so keep an eye on the real-world results. Upgrades for a top-two finish in the league won’t be awarded until the group stage comes to a close in February.

RTTK Champions League

PlayerTeamWinsGames ScoredTop 2 Finish
Jude BellinghamReal Madrid1/31/4TBC
Julian AlvarezAtletico Madrid1/31/4TBC
Jeremie FrimpongBayer Leverkusen2/32/4TBC
Jeremy DokuManchester City1/31/4TBC
Federico DimarcoLombardia (Inter Milan)1/31/4TBC
Ollie WatkinsAston Villa2/32/4TBC
Diogo JotaLiverpool2/32/4TBC
Noa LangPSV0/32/4TBC
Benjamin SeskoRB Leipzig0/32/4TBC
Nicolas OtamendiBenfica2/32/4TBC
Donny van de BeekGirona0/31/4TBC
Ben GodfreyBergamo (Atalanta)1/31/4TBC
Stefan PoschBologna0/30/4TBC
Benjamin AndreLille1/31/4TBC

RTTK Europa League

NameTeamWinsGames ScoredTop 2 Finish
Cristian RomeroTottenham Hotspur2/32/4TBC
Rayan CherkiLyon2/32/4TBC
Stephen EustaquioPorto0/32/4TBC
Robin KochEintracht Frankfurt1/32/4TBC
Allan Saint-MaximinFenerbache1/32/4TBC

RTTK Conference League

NameTeamWinsGames ScoredTop 2 Finish
Moise KeanFiorentina1/31/4TBC
Giovanni Lo CelsoReal Betis0/20/4TBC

RTTK Women’s Champions League

NameTeamWinsGames ScoredTop 2 Finish
Kadidiatou DianiLyon0/20/4TBC
Claudia PinaBarcelona0/20/4TBC
Nathalie BjornChelsea0/20/4TBC
