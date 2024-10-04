EA FC 25 Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) tracker – All players and upgrades

Road to the Knockouts is underway in EA FC 25, where real-life performances are reflected in upgrades. However, there are some changes this year, so we’ve explained it all below.

Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) in EA FC 25 is based around UEFA’s continental club competitions, both in the men’s and women’s games. Select players receive upgrades and boosts if they perform real-world actions. Get ready to watch some IRL European action to keep track of who might be getting a boost.

We’ve got everything you need to know about the bumper promo below.

All EA FC 25 RTTK Upgrade paths, explained

Road to glory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the change in format to the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League in the 2024/25 season, the way upgrades work in EA FC 25’s RTTK promo is also different from previous years, which may see fewer upgrades than usual.

EA’s newly revealed upgrade path for the RTTK promo was shown in an in-game teaser featuring cover star Jude Bellingham that appeared when loading into Ultimate Team. Each player has four potential upgrades.

You can achieve the first two sets of upgrades at any stage of the promo campaign if a player’s team wins three league matches or the club scores in four different matches. The move to include the entire team scoring is an interesting choice, rather than requiring the players themselves to score, but it makes sense for more defensive players.

In the Women’s Champions League, upgrades are secured by winning two matches or if the club scores in four different matches. The difference in upgrades is due to the league’s format, which has six league matches.

The final upgrade will only be applied to a player whose team finished in the top two in the league. Given that each tournament features 36 teams, only a select few will qualify for the final upgrade.

EA FC 25 RTTK tracker

The RTTK promo in EA FC 25 may only be available in packs for a few weeks, but the cards themselves could receive upgrades until February when the group stages of UEFA’s continental competitions draw to a close.

Keeping tabs on which cards have received upgrades isn’t easy, particularly due to the sheer number of promo cards available, but we’ve done the hard work for you—just use the tracker below to see which cards are on course for upgrades and which have fallen behind.

Upgrades will be attributed to cards on a Friday after the round of matches where an objective has been secured, so keep an eye on the real-world results. Upgrades for a top-two finish in the league won’t be awarded until the group stage comes to a close in February.

RTTK Champions League

Player Team Wins Games Scored Top 2 Finish Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 1/3 1/4 TBC Julian Alvarez Atletico Madrid 1/3 1/4 TBC Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen 2/3 2/4 TBC Jeremy Doku Manchester City 1/3 1/4 TBC Federico Dimarco Lombardia (Inter Milan) 1/3 1/4 TBC Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 2/3 2/4 TBC Diogo Jota Liverpool 2/3 2/4 TBC Noa Lang PSV 0/3 2/4 TBC Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig 0/3 2/4 TBC Nicolas Otamendi Benfica 2/3 2/4 TBC Donny van de Beek Girona 0/3 1/4 TBC Ben Godfrey Bergamo (Atalanta) 1/3 1/4 TBC Stefan Posch Bologna 0/3 0/4 TBC Benjamin Andre Lille 1/3 1/4 TBC

RTTK Europa League

Name Team Wins Games Scored Top 2 Finish Cristian Romero Tottenham Hotspur 2/3 2/4 TBC Rayan Cherki Lyon 2/3 2/4 TBC Stephen Eustaquio Porto 0/3 2/4 TBC Robin Koch Eintracht Frankfurt 1/3 2/4 TBC Allan Saint-Maximin Fenerbache 1/3 2/4 TBC

RTTK Conference League

Name Team Wins Games Scored Top 2 Finish Moise Kean Fiorentina 1/3 1/4 TBC Giovanni Lo Celso Real Betis 0/2 0/4 TBC

RTTK Women’s Champions League

Name Team Wins Games Scored Top 2 Finish Kadidiatou Diani Lyon 0/2 0/4 TBC Claudia Pina Barcelona 0/2 0/4 TBC Nathalie Bjorn Chelsea 0/2 0/4 TBC

