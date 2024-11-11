Forgot password
River Plate's Mas Monumental Stadium in EA FC 25
Image via EA
EA Sports FC

All EA FC 25 Ballon d’Or Completionist objective rewards and tasks

Here are all EA FC 25 Ballon d'Or Completionist objectives
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Published: Nov 11, 2024 01:59 pm

The EA FC 25 Ballon d’Or Completionist objectives are a great way of getting free Rare Gold Player Packs and experience to level up and progress through the season and earn even more Player Packs. EA gave players four days to complete all tasks.

EA FC 25 Ballon d’Or Completionist objective tasks and rewards

Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrating scoring a goal in EA FC 25.
Get a lot of XP for ocmpletigin all tasks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 tasks you’ll have to complete to get all rewards, which include experience points and Rare Gold Players Packs, and if you complete all tasks, you receive extra XP and an 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Those who logged in on Nov. 8 received two global loans featuring the stars from men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or and could hold onto them until the objectives expire on Nov. 12. The loaned cards should be enough to complete everything without spending coins.

Most tasks involve completing an SBC challenge that unlocks daily or scoring goals with specific players or winning matches. You only have one more day before the objectives expire and you lose your chance of getting the Group Reward. Here are all the tasks and rewards for completing Ballon d’Or Completionist objectives in EA FC 25:

TaskHow to completeRewards
Golden Kick-OffComplete the daily Ballon d’Or Challenge one SBC (from Nov 8).500 XP
The Gold Chase ContinuesComplete the daily Ballon d’Or Challenge two SBC (from Nov 9).80+ Rare Gold Player Pack
Golden Hat-TrickComplete the daily Ballon d’Or Challenge three SBC (from Nov 10).80+ Rare Gold Player Pack
Final d’Or QuestComplete the daily Ballon d’Or Challenge four SBC (from Nov 11).80+ Rare Gold Player Pack
Gold vs. GoldDefeat the Ballon d’Or Featured Squad while having at least one Ballon d’Or Player Item in your starting squad.81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
Golden Brilliance WinsWin three matches in the Ballon d’Or Brilliance LFF Flash Event (from Nov 9).500 XP
12 Steps to GoldPlay 12 matches while having at least one Ballon d’Or Player Item in your starting squad in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
Twice as nice for GoldScore at least two goals per game using a Ballon d’Or Player Item in six separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
Assist for the GoldAssist eight goals using a Ballon d’Or Player Item in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack
Golden WallWin eight separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) conceding no more than one goal while having at least one Ballon d’Or Player Item in your starting 11.84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
Objective Group RewardComplete all the tasks above1,000 XP
84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack 

You’ll find Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) cards in packs for the next few weeks with some of them possibly receiving upgrades until February and after you open all these Player Packs for completing the tasks, you can check which are the best strikers out of the ones you got.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.