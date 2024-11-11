All EA FC 25 Ballon d’Or Completionist objective rewards and tasks

The EA FC 25 Ballon d’Or Completionist objectives are a great way of getting free Rare Gold Player Packs and experience to level up and progress through the season and earn even more Player Packs. EA gave players four days to complete all tasks.

Recommended Videos

EA FC 25 Ballon d’Or Completionist objective tasks and rewards

Get a lot of XP for ocmpletigin all tasks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 tasks you’ll have to complete to get all rewards, which include experience points and Rare Gold Players Packs, and if you complete all tasks, you receive extra XP and an 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Those who logged in on Nov. 8 received two global loans featuring the stars from men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or and could hold onto them until the objectives expire on Nov. 12. The loaned cards should be enough to complete everything without spending coins.

Most tasks involve completing an SBC challenge that unlocks daily or scoring goals with specific players or winning matches. You only have one more day before the objectives expire and you lose your chance of getting the Group Reward. Here are all the tasks and rewards for completing Ballon d’Or Completionist objectives in EA FC 25:

Task How to complete Rewards Golden Kick-Off Complete the daily Ballon d’Or Challenge one SBC (from Nov 8). 500 XP The Gold Chase Continues Complete the daily Ballon d’Or Challenge two SBC (from Nov 9). 80+ Rare Gold Player Pack Golden Hat-Trick Complete the daily Ballon d’Or Challenge three SBC (from Nov 10). 80+ Rare Gold Player Pack Final d’Or Quest Complete the daily Ballon d’Or Challenge four SBC (from Nov 11). 80+ Rare Gold Player Pack Gold vs. Gold Defeat the Ballon d’Or Featured Squad while having at least one Ballon d’Or Player Item in your starting squad. 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Golden Brilliance Wins Win three matches in the Ballon d’Or Brilliance LFF Flash Event (from Nov 9). 500 XP 12 Steps to Gold Play 12 matches while having at least one Ballon d’Or Player Item in your starting squad in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). 82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Twice as nice for Gold Score at least two goals per game using a Ballon d’Or Player Item in six separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). 82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Assist for the Gold Assist eight goals using a Ballon d’Or Player Item in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). 82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Golden Wall Win eight separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) conceding no more than one goal while having at least one Ballon d’Or Player Item in your starting 11. 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Objective Group Reward Complete all the tasks above 1,000 XP

84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

You’ll find Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) cards in packs for the next few weeks with some of them possibly receiving upgrades until February and after you open all these Player Packs for completing the tasks, you can check which are the best strikers out of the ones you got.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy