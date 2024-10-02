EA FC 25 Prime Packs – Expected release date and how to redeem

EA FC 25 is well and truly up and running following its global release on Sept. 27, with millions of players already deep into their Ultimate Team and Career Mode journeys.

That said, it’s still early days for EA’s latest FC title, meaning certain features and promos are yet to arrive. One particular content drop fans are still waiting for is the Ultimate Team Prime Pack, so let’s take a look at when it’s expected to be released, what’s usually included, and how to redeem!

What are EA FC Prime Packs?

EA FC Prime Packs are redeemable Ultimate Team packs that offer a variety of items exclusively for Amazon Prime members each month.

While the contents of the packs change regularly, they always tend to include a player loan item, player packs, and various other consumables, allowing users to bolster their squads for free in the online game mode.

EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. Image via EA Sports

When is the first EA FC 25 Prime Pack releasing?

So far, there has been no confirmation on when or if the Prime Packs will become available during the cycle of FC 25.

However, if the initial release date for the FC 24 Prime Packs is anything to go by, then we could see them re-introduced this month, potentially around Oct. 21.

We will update this page should more information on a release date become available, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the Prime Gaming page in the meantime.

How to redeem EA FC Prime Packs

To be eligible for monthly EA FC Prime packs, you must be an active Amazon Prime Member. If you are, then redeeming packs is nice and simple.

EA FC Prime Pack. Image via EA Sports

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to redeem your EA FC Prime Packs once they become available:

Link your Amazon Prime account to your EA account. To do this, head to Amazon’s login. Go to the Prime Gaming page, then select “get in-game content” from the menu. Follow the instructions on the page to link your accounts. When your accounts are linked, head to the Prime Gaming homepage, find the EA FC Prime Pack, and click claim. You’ll then be taken to a new page where you’ll see all available, past, and future rewards. Click “get in-game content” on the reward you wish to redeem. Once you have successfully redeemed the pack, open EA FC 25 and enter the Ultimate Team game mode. Go to the Ultimate Team Store and select My Packs. The Prime Pack should then be waiting for you to open.

And there we have it, you are all set to gain exclusive Ultimate Team rewards every month! While you wait for more news on Prime Pack 1, why not check out some of the best kits to use in Ultimate Team?

