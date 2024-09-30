Best kits to use in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Greatness is at your fingertips in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and glory feels even better when you’re wearing a smart kit to flaunt. We’ve compiled some tips to help you choose the best kits.

Recommended Videos

Every Ultimate Team needs a home and an away kit, with the best approach being to make the two vastly different from each other, to reduce the chance of a kit clash. If you want ideas on what kits you should use in EA FC 25, check out our suggestions below.

Union Berlin – Home Kit

Berlin! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Red and white is a classic combination for kits, but if you want something a little different, take a look at the Union Berlin Home Kit—which makes it clear exactly which city is home to the side by plastering “BERLIN” on the front.

Adidas’ traditional three stripes are across the shoulders, with the white down the sides and on the sleeves having a rather unique cut. If you want to go even further, opt for the Union Berlin Away Kit and throw caution to the wind.

Netherlands – Away Kit

Oranje. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Oranje of the Netherlands is one of the most iconic sights in football and will likely be adopted by plenty of Ultimate Team players in EA FC 25 but, personally, the away kit stands out as the better option.

I can’t decide whether it’s genuinely a nice-looking kit or a hideous representation of the patterns we see on seats across British public transport, but one thing’s for certain—this look stands out.

Wolfsburg – Away Kit

Black and green. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Black is a popular choice for away kits in EA FC 25, which can leave many looking similar. Wolfsburg doesn’t have this problem, however, due to the bright green accents that add flair to the kit and make it really stand out.

An additional bonus is the Volkswagen sponsorship logo on the front of the kit, allowing you to pay tribute to Herbie in every match you play.

Mainz – Home Kit

Red and white. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Heading back to the red and white theme, Mainz’s Home Kit immediately stands out thanks to its chequered design that brings a unique flair to the kit—and also makes me think of Space Invaders.

This is a good choice for players who want something a little different without going all-out on a radical choice. It’s a great opportunity to dip your toe into the world of unique kits and take it one step at a time.

Boca Juniors – Home Kit

Iconic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The blue and yellow combination of Boca Juniors is one of football’s finest sights and there aren’t too many clubs or nations with a similar look. As a result, choosing the Boca Juniors Home Kit shouldn’t result in many kit clashes—unless your opponent is in full blue.

The three Adidas stripes really stand out on the shoulders thanks to their yellow color, while the subtle rectangle shapes on the front of the shirt add further flair to the design.

Atletico Madrid – Alternate Kit

Atleti. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternate kits are usually a way for clubs to make a statement with a radical design and that’s exactly what Atletico Madrid has done this year, though they haven’t pushed the boat out too far with this respectable design.

The pink accents on the shirt and shorts are a nice touch, though the downside is the Riyadh Air sponsor is plastered on the front in white. Given there isn’t much white elsewhere on the kit, it’s an odd choice.

Germany – Away Kit

Stellar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Germany’s Away Kit is a huge contrast to the Home Kit, moving away from the traditional white with black accents to a pink and purple mashup that stands out as one of the best kits available in EA FC 25.

The darker bottoms and lighter top mean there’s still a way to differentiate yourself from opponents in any kit clash, but the likelihood of facing someone using a kit with a similar color palette is very low.

Inter Miami – Away Kit

Messi! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inter Miami have turned into Barcelona’s retirement home with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba following Lionel Messi to Florida and the bright pink home kit is likely to be adopted by plenty of players in Ultimate Team.

Those looking for something different should look no further than the away kit, with the pink accents on the black kit standing out majorly. Again, it’s another design where the three stripes of Adidas are looking smart.

Real Madrid – Away Kit

Tangerine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rather than stick with Los Blancos’ traditional white kit, switch things up by using the orange away kit—which is sure to make your team stand out on the field and has a very low chance of triggering any kit clashes in matches.

The full-orange look features black accents on the sponsors and badges, including the three stripes of Adidas, resulting in one of the most impressive kit designs you can find in EA FC 25.

Espanyol – Away Kit

Nice mix. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to steer clear of Spanish football’s big boys, opting for the Espanyol away kit is a smart move to utilize a color palette not seen often in football, with a smart design that will stand out in every goal celebration.

Plum is the main color used, with the sleeves given a touch of grey and the rest of the kit having pink accents. All in all, it’s a smart kit that’s worth considering.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy