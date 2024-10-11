Best pro clubs striker builds in EA FC 25

Building the best striker possible in EA FC 25 pro clubs is not an easy task. There are a variety of ways you can build, from a towering target man to a pacey dribbler. Whether you’re a veteran or complete noob, we’ve provided you with some strong options.

To build the ultimate pro, you first need to have a solid idea of how you want your player to feel in the game. Personally, I prefer a winger who has a little bit of everything. Height so I can still attack the box on set pieces, strength so I can hold the ball up, and enough pace to dribble past defenders. For strikers, however, you’ll probably want a pro that excels at one thing. This is still achievable even when you’re first starting out, so let’s show you how to build the ultimate striker in EA FC 25.

Best starter striker build in EA FC 25 – Level 25 and under

All of the shooting skillpoints you need to dominate.Screenshot by Dot Esports Breeze past your opponents with this build.Screenshot by Dot Esports Become the next Messi with these skillpoints.Screenshot by Dot Esports The height and weight for this level 25 build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gone are the days of being a regular target man. In modern EA FC titles, being able to dribble while also having good finishing seems to be the modern meta. For this section, this is for players level 25 and under. This is around the time when you’ll be able to grab your first PlayStyles+ and start to define the type of striker you want to build.

For the height, 5’9″ is the desired height if you want a striker that still can win the odd header from a cross and be short enough to still get the pace bonuses from having a smaller striker. For the weight, the lower the better: go with 101 lbs. This build is all about setting your player up to be quick and skillful, so the added strength stats won’t play too much of a factor.

Since you’re limited to what PlayStyle+ you can select in the early levels, FirstTouch+ or Trickster+ are your best options. With FirstTouch+, your dribbling will be much better with minimal error. Trickster+ is all about the skill moves. It comes down to personal preference for the first PlayStyle+, but these two will set you up best for success.

For regular PlayStyle, Rapid is a no-brainer because it upgrades both sprint speed and dribbling. Since this is for newer players, you’ll have to choose wisely as you’re limited to two/three. After Rapid, Quick Step and Technical are very good options. Alternatively, Finesse Shot can be added, but early on you will want the improved stats to get into the shooting positions rather than the Finesse Shot trait itself.

Above you can see how the attributes should be roughly distributed for this build. It’s all about improving your weak foot to five-star, improved shot power to make it harder for the keeper to save, and better agility to make it harder to defend against.

Best level 50 striker build EA FC 25

All the shooting skills you need on one tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports You get much quicker in this level 50 build.Screenshot by Dot Esports Your dribbling is much improved at level 50.Screenshot by Dot Esports All of the important information on this build in one image.Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have some serious minutes under your belt, you will unlock more PlayStyles. Unfortunately, you’re not quite at the level of unlocking your second PlayStyle+, but this build should get you through to those final few levels before you can start thinking about end-game territory.

The height and weight will remain the same for this level 50 build, but the PlayStyle and PlayStyle+ will be different. Now that your pro is reaching the mid-80s overall, your physical stats will be at a point where you can move to Finesse Shot for your PlayStyle+. This is a very strong PlayStyle+, making it very likely to score with each finesse shot if you have a good shooting angle.

Now that you have reached level 50, you’ll have access to all PlayStyles, with six slots available to you. Continue using Rapid and Quick Step, as these will continue to boost your sprint speed and acceleration. For the new additions, start with Incisive Pass, which will help bring your teammates into play and abuse how strong through balls are against the AI. Move First Touch into the standard slots along with adding Trivela, and finally, Power Shot to ensure the AI goalkeeper is not saving your shots at close range.

Now that you have more skill points available, you should look towards padding out your shooting, pace, and dribbling, continuing on from the level 25 build. Above you can see how it should roughly look once you reach level 50, with a couple of skill points left over to start building out your physical and or passing stats.

Level 100 striker build for EA FC 25 pro clubs

Become the best striker in the game with this build.Screenshot by Dot Esports You are the fastest you can be at level 100.Screenshot by Dot Esports Breeze past your opponents with the best dribbling stats in the game.Screenshot by Dot Esports This is where your pro is maxed out.Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ve now reached the end-game build. This is where your EA FC 25 pro will be at its absolute peak in power as you move into the 90-rated overall territory. You’ll also have unlocked two PlayStyle+, meaning you should have a massive advantage over your opponents.

In the gallery above, you’ll be able to see what an end-game build will look like, still focusing on pace, shooting, and dribbling—but the height for this level 100 build will change. Now that you have all of the necessary stats to dominate the competition, move your pro to 6‘1″. You’ll still be extremely quick and will now pose an aerial threat. The weight remains the same because you still want to have that agility, even if your player is taller now.

For the PlayStlye+, keep Finesse Shot+, but add Quick Step+ into the second slot. You can also use Rapid+ as an alternative trait, but I prefer having that quick burst of pace when dribbling. Finesse Shot is self-explanatory: Your shooting should be maxed out at this point, meaning your Finesse Shot+ will have even more of an impact.

The standard PlayStyles will be slightly different now that you’re max build. Tiki Taka is the new addition to this build. This trait will help immensely in the box where you’ll want to do quick one-touch intricate passes with your teammates. Power Shot, Rapid, First Touch, Trivela, and Incisive Pass round out the rest of the standard PlayStyle.

Now that you have these builds on lock, you’re ready to dominate the competition!

