EA FC 25 Ultimate Team Champions – All ranks, rewards, qualification, and weekly refresh time

Champions is back with a bang in EA FC 25 with a heap of incredible rewards up for grabs, including guaranteed Icons, Heroes, and a shedload of Coins. If you want to see all the available rewards in one place, we’ve got you covered.

In EA FC 25, Champions is the pinnacle of competitive play. It’s reserved for the best of the best, with qualification providing a challenge for even the most experienced players, so don’t expect any easy games if you make the cut.

Sweating it out in Champions is worth the effort, however, as it’s one of the best ways to earn the best cards in Ultimate Team. Check out our guide below for details on when Champions refreshes, as well as all the available rewards.

When does Champions refresh in EA FC 25?

Let the games begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Champions Finals in EA FC 25 run from Friday through to Monday over a 72-hour period. Depending on your time zone, Champions may begin on Thursday. You can always check how long is left until the next Champions tournament begins by checking the Champions tab in Ultimate Team, located in the same area as Rivals.

Unlike other weekly rewards in EA FC 25, Champions rewards are distributed immediately after you complete your matches. There are smaller gaps between each level of rewards in EA FC 25, however, so don’t expect to see people handing away wins when they’ve reached the maximum rank they can achieve and still have matches left.

All Champions ranks and rewards in EA FC 25

Lots of packs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Champions in EA FC 25 has been adjusted from previous years. Now, there’s a total of 15 matches to play compared to the 20 games in EA FC 25. The rewards system remains the same, however, as you receive rewards based on the amount of victories you earn.

Unlike in Rivals, there are no upgraded rewards available in EA FC 25. You can see all the rewards and ranks listed below.

Rank Wins Required Rewards Rank X Two wins – 1x 84+ Rare Gold Player Pack

– 2x 77+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 5,000 Coins Rank IX Four wins – 1x TOTW Player Pack

– 1x 80+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 2x 77+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 15,000 Coins Rank VIII Six wins – 1x 81+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 1x TOTW Player Pack

– 2x 77+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 1x 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

– 20,000 Coins Rank VII Seven wins – 1x 81+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pacl

– 1x TOTW Player Pack

– 2x 86+ Rare Gold Player Pack

– 2x 77+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 25,000 Coins Rank VI Eight wins – 1x 82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 2x TOTW Player Pack

– 2x 86+ Rare Gold Player Pack

– 1x 81+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 30,000 Coins Rank V Nine wins – 1x 82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 1x Base Hero Max 87 Single Player Pack

– 1x TOTW Player Pack

– 1x 81+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 1x 87+ Rare Gold Player Pack Rank IV 10 wins – 1x 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 1x Base Hero Pack

– 2x TOTW Player Pack

– 1x 81+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 1x 87+ Rare Gold Player Pack Rank III 11 wins – 1x Flex Player Celebration

– 1x 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 1x 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 1x Base Hero Pack

– 2x TOTW x3 Players Pack

– 1x 82+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

80,000 Coins Rank II 13 wins – 1x Flex Player Celebration

– 2x 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 1x 86+ Base Hero Pack

– 1x 88+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 1x 82+ x25 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 2x TOTW x3 Players Pack

– 110,000 Coins Rank I 15 wins – 1x Flex Player Celebration

– 1x Invincibles Club Nickname

– 1x 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 1x 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 1x Base Icon Pack

– 1x 89+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 1x 82+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 3x TOTW x3 Players Pack

– 200,000 Coins

