All EA FC 25 new celebrations and how to do them

You got to celebrate in style. Here are all the new celebrations in EA FC 25.
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Oct 16, 2024 03:31 am

EA Sports FC 25 features numerous modes, but the primary objective is always the same: score as many goals as possible. And when that’s your ultimate goal, you need to know how to celebrate in style.

Like each of the latest titles in the franchise, EA FC 25 includes celebrations after you put the ball in the back of the net. Many classic ones return in FC 25, but Electronic Arts expanded the list by adding a handful of fresh ones. But learning all the new celebrations may be tricky, so we’ve prepared a list for players on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

So, without further ado, here are all the new celebrations in EA FC 25.

All new Finishing Moves Celebrations in EA FC 25

Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrating scoring a goal in EA FC 25.
Celebrating is a part of the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock some of these celebrations in specific game modes, but at least half are available from the get-go. Below are three tables outlining each celebration, how to do it, and where you can unlock them.

MovePlayStationXbox
Arms to CrowdHold L1 + spin RS anti-clockwiseHold LB + spin RS anti-clockwise
BoxingHold R1 + double tap TriangleHold RB + double tap Y
Chicken DanceHold L1 + flick RS right and then leftHold LB + flick RS right and then left
DrivingHold L2 + flick RS up and then downHold LT + flick RS down and then left
Kiss the RingHold L2 + double tap TriangleHold RT + double tap Y
Slide SaluteHold R1 + Hold RS rightHold RB + hold RS right
TeaHold L2 + flick RS right and then leftHold LT + flick RS right and then left
TimberHold L2 + double tap CircleHold LT + double tap B
TumbleHold L2 + spin RS clockwiseHold LT + spin RS clockwise
Walk Like MeHold L1 + flick RS right and then upHold LB + flick RS right and then up

All new Celebrations in EA FC 25 Pro Unlockables

MovePlayStationXbox
DartsHold R2 + spin RS anti-clockwiseHold RT + spin RS anti-clockwise
FistsHold R2 + double tap SquareHold RT + double tap X
Hands CrossedHold R2 + hold RS upHold RT + hold RS up
HoppingHold R1 + double tap rightHold RB + double tap RS right
Jump SlideHold R1 + hold RS upHold RB + hold RS up
Kiss the RingHold R2 + double tap TriangleHold RT + double tap Y
Time CheckHold R2 + flick RS right and then leftHold RT + flick RS right and then left

All new Celebrations in EA FC 25 Pro Unlockables (Clubs)

MovePlayStationXbox
Arm SwingHold L1 + flick RS right and then leftHold LB + flick RS right and then left
Don’t Look and ThinkHold R1 + spin RS clockwiseHold RB + spin RS clockwise
EnergyHold R1 + double tap RS downHold RB + double tap RS down
Low Fist PumpHold L2 + flick RS down and then upHold LT + flick RS down and then up

Besides all the new celebrations included above, Electronic Arts also included fresh ones for specific clubs. You can activate them by running towards the club’s mascot after scoring a goal, however, the number of team that can do them is limited.

  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Chelsea
  • FC Porto
  • Juventus
  • Liverpool
  • Manchester City
  • Paris Saint-Germain F.C
  • Benfica
  • Tottenham Hotspur
