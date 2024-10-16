All EA FC 25 new celebrations and how to do them

EA Sports FC 25 features numerous modes, but the primary objective is always the same: score as many goals as possible. And when that’s your ultimate goal, you need to know how to celebrate in style.

Like each of the latest titles in the franchise, EA FC 25 includes celebrations after you put the ball in the back of the net. Many classic ones return in FC 25, but Electronic Arts expanded the list by adding a handful of fresh ones. But learning all the new celebrations may be tricky, so we’ve prepared a list for players on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

So, without further ado, here are all the new celebrations in EA FC 25.

All new Finishing Moves Celebrations in EA FC 25

Celebrating is a part of the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock some of these celebrations in specific game modes, but at least half are available from the get-go. Below are three tables outlining each celebration, how to do it, and where you can unlock them.

Move PlayStation Xbox Arms to Crowd Hold L1 + spin RS anti-clockwise Hold LB + spin RS anti-clockwise Boxing Hold R1 + double tap Triangle Hold RB + double tap Y Chicken Dance Hold L1 + flick RS right and then left Hold LB + flick RS right and then left Driving Hold L2 + flick RS up and then down Hold LT + flick RS down and then left Kiss the Ring Hold L2 + double tap Triangle Hold RT + double tap Y Slide Salute Hold R1 + Hold RS right Hold RB + hold RS right Tea Hold L2 + flick RS right and then left Hold LT + flick RS right and then left Timber Hold L2 + double tap Circle Hold LT + double tap B Tumble Hold L2 + spin RS clockwise Hold LT + spin RS clockwise Walk Like Me Hold L1 + flick RS right and then up Hold LB + flick RS right and then up

All new Celebrations in EA FC 25 Pro Unlockables

Move PlayStation Xbox Darts Hold R2 + spin RS anti-clockwise Hold RT + spin RS anti-clockwise Fists Hold R2 + double tap Square Hold RT + double tap X Hands Crossed Hold R2 + hold RS up Hold RT + hold RS up Hopping Hold R1 + double tap right Hold RB + double tap RS right Jump Slide Hold R1 + hold RS up Hold RB + hold RS up Kiss the Ring Hold R2 + double tap Triangle Hold RT + double tap Y Time Check Hold R2 + flick RS right and then left Hold RT + flick RS right and then left

All new Celebrations in EA FC 25 Pro Unlockables (Clubs)

Move PlayStation Xbox Arm Swing Hold L1 + flick RS right and then left Hold LB + flick RS right and then left Don’t Look and Think Hold R1 + spin RS clockwise Hold RB + spin RS clockwise Energy Hold R1 + double tap RS down Hold RB + double tap RS down Low Fist Pump Hold L2 + flick RS down and then up Hold LT + flick RS down and then up

Besides all the new celebrations included above, Electronic Arts also included fresh ones for specific clubs. You can activate them by running towards the club’s mascot after scoring a goal, however, the number of team that can do them is limited.

Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea

FC Porto

Juventus

Liverpool

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain F.C

Benfica

Tottenham Hotspur

