This EA FC 25 Career Mode bug will lose your entire save—here’s how to avoid it

Let’s be honest: it wouldn’t be a true EA FC game launch without bugs, glitches, and other teething issues making themselves known early on, but one particular problem could have serious consequences for players.

That’s because a game-breaking FC 25 Career Mode bug has emerged, which causes certain saves to be lost entirely. Thankfully, content creator ChesnoidGaming has explained exactly what it is and how to avoid it moving forward.

What is the saved data bug in FC 25 Career Mode?

From team colors showing incorrectly on scoreboards to academy players looking a bit odd, it’s safe to say that FC 25 Career Mode has encountered a few early problems. However, most have appeared minor up until now.

Content creator ChesnoidGaming has warned the EA FC community about a major bug impacting saves after he fell victim to it during his Manager Career Mode journey. The streamer, otherwise known as Chris Wood, explained what had happened and how players can avoid experiencing the same anguish.

The bug causes saved data to be lost. Image via ChesnoidGaming

I have some bad news I’m afraid. There is a bug in the game with regards to checkpoint saves, meaning if you save your game as a checkpoint and reload it fresh rather than a quick resume, you run the risk of not being able to load the game at all without wiping your local saved data and losing all of your saves. That has happened to me.

How to avoid saved data bug in FC 25 Career Mode

While Career Mode users will no doubt be sweating nervously reading this, the good news is that you can avoid the bug entirely.

After explaining what had happened, Chris outlined what players can do to ensure their saved data isn’t lost until the issue has been patched via future Title Updates.

Saved data bug error message. Image via ChesnoidGaming

What you need to not do, is save your file as a checkpoint. When you go to save a game, it loads to ‘Main Slots’, this is where you need to save your game. So please, do not save your Career Mode, be that Player or Manager, as a checkpoint. Only save as ‘Main Slots’, otherwise you run the risk of losing all of your saved data for the whole game, it won’t load.

Chris, who regularly passes feedback on to developers at EA, also said that it will be “weeks” until there is a fix, so following his advice is definitely the way to go.

Have you encountered this bug in FC 25 Career Mode? Let us know in the comments below!

