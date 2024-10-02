Do EA FC 25 Title Updates apply to Career Mode saves?

EA FC 25 is here, paving the way for millions of players to embark on their own footballing journey in Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Rush, and much more.

While the arrival of FC 25 is exciting, it can also raise many questions for Career Mode users in particular. With two Title Updates already live, perhaps the most important question right now concerns patches and whether or not they apply to current saves. Well, let’s take a look!

Title Updates are post-release update patches that address stability and performance issues, such as bugs, glitches, and other issues impacting current gameplay. They can also add new visual and customization options, such as players, kits, face scans, and stadiums.

EA FC 25 cover star Jude Bellingham. Image via EA

As is the case with most newly released games, FC 25 has encountered technical problems across various modes, such as Ultimate Team and Career, since its launch on Sept. 27. EA has already released title updates to rectify those problems, with Title Update 2 becoming the latest to drop.

The answer is yes and no. More often than not, gameplay fixes and menu patches will apply to current Career Mode saves without needing to start from scratch. In some cases, however, certain updates will require the start of a new save for the fixes to come into effect. This is sometimes clarified within Title Update patch notes when EA releases them.

If you are unsure whether the patches apply to your current save, it is sometimes useful to start another one as a test to see if there is any difference. However, make sure you don’t overwrite your current save just in case there’s no change.

Unfortunately, new visual and customization options such as players, kits, face scans, and stadiums do not usually apply to current saves and can only be used when starting a new save. To ensure they are added to the game, go to Edit Teams under the settings tab in the main menu and select Download Updates.

Download Updates tab in EA FC 25. Image via EA

This is entirely up to you and depends on how up-to-date you want your Career Mode save to be. If the latest Title Update is applied to your current save and fixes many issues that previously impacted it, you can continue like nothing happened.

If the latest fixes do not apply to your current save and are still preventing you from enjoying the game, restarting with a new save is probably your best and only bet, as frustrating as it is.

If newly added players, kits, face scans, and stadiums are an absolute must for you and your Career Mode save, downloading the squad update and starting over with a new save is your only option.

At the end of the day, Title Updates for EA FC can be unpredictable. Some will apply to the current save; others will not. It is simply a case of installing the update, entering your current Career Mode save to see if there is any difference, and making a decision based on the results.

EA FC 25 Manager Career. Image via EA

We hope you found this article helpful. Next, why not check out some of the best hidden gems in FC 25 Career Mode?

