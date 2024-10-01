EA FC 25 Title Update 2 addresses menu lag, crashes, and more

EA FC 25 has entered its first full week since its global release on Sept. 27, and players will be relieved to know that Title Update 2 is already delivering some huge fixes.

Recommended Videos

While the launch of any new game presents an exciting time for fans, bugs will unfortunately rear their ugly heads more often than not, and as expected, FC 25 has been no exception. The good news is that patches are imminent, and we’ve got everything you need to know about the latest fixes below.

Lots to unpack. Image via EA

If the launch of its predecessor was anything to go by, players would have braced themselves for some early bumps in EA FC 25. Although it seems pretty stable for a newly released EA title, there are still some stumbling blocks in certain areas of the game, such as Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

One of the main issues so far has concerned input and menu lag, which has caused navigation to be slow and certain actions not to register as they should. Another problem that has left users frustrated is the game freezing or crashing entirely when accessing the Ultimate Team Store, which is far from ideal when opening packs to bolster your squad.

Thankfully, EA has recognized and addressed these bugs, as well as some of the more minor glitches impacting players across the game. Title Update 2 is now on PC and will be making its way to other platforms soon.

Whether you are waiting for the update file to install or perhaps arrive on console, you can check out all the new patch notes below in the meantime!

General, audio, and visual

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes button inputs were not being registered when performing actions in the menus.

Controller compatibility issues when using Steam Input.

Steam Input now needs to be enabled before launching EA SPORTS FC 25 to have it work as intended.

Stability issue occasionally happening in all Online modes.

Ultimate Team

Finally fixed the store. Image via EA

Addressed the following issues:

Stability issue when accessing Squad Battles.

Addressed instances of stability issues while in the Store.

Unintended UI elements sometimes displaying on the screen.

Adjusted the message that displays when confirming to start an Evolution.

Career

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed instances of stability issues within Manager Career.

And that’s it! All of the fixes and changes included in Title Update 2 for EA FC 25. We will update this page when it releases on other platforms, so be sure to keep an eye out.

Are you happy with the latest update? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy