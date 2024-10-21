Best EA FC 25 settings and sliders

EA FC 25 is the second iteration of the franchise following the departure of the FIFA branding, but the game still feels like the title you’ve played for many years with the right settings.

Players hoping for a more flushed-out single-player experience will be left disappointed, with online modes such as Ultimate Team and the new Rush mode being the major focus for the developers. On top of that, players have struggled to replicate the realistic feel of football within EA FC titles for years, with World Class and Legendary difficulty settings providing little to no challenge for experienced players.

Additionally, PC players have struggled to keep the game running at a consistent pace, citing poor frames, the game failing to load, and more. Thankfully, some settings changes can minimize those concerns. Here are the best settings for EA FC 25 along with the optimal CPU sliders.

Optimal EA FC 25 display settings

The optimal EA FC 25 settings are subjective because they depend on your PC’s power. However, certain settings can be toggled to significantly improve the game’s performance. Here are the recommended display settings for EA FC 25:

Setting Solution Resolution 1920×1080 Display Mode Fullscreen Refresh Rate 120hz Frame Rate 120 Vsync Off Dynamic Resolution Scale On Cutscene Quality Half Strand Based Hair Off Rendering Quality High Grass Quality Medium Crowd Quality Medium Cloth Quality Medium Ambient Occlusion Quality Low Motion Blur Quality Off

Ensure the in-game refresh rate matches the refresh rate of your monitor. If you have an above 120hz monitor but are limited to 120 in the game, you’ll need to adjust your monitor refresh rate to match to achieve the smoothest playing experience.

Best EA FC 25 sliders

While traditional EA FC titles can often get away from the realism players crave, some settings can be tweaked to improve quality of life when playing offline career mode. Even on some of the harder difficulties, veterans of the game know how to abuse the pace of some of the world’s best players, leaving little to no challenge and often making the career mode boring. Use these settings to make the game feel a little more realistic.

Before adjusting any sliders, we need to sort out the match settings. Start off by changing your match time to 10-minute halves, which will allow the game to go on for much longer. For the difficulty, Legendary is completely fine and with the slider adjustments, the game will be challenging enough.

A lot of career-mode players were left upset with the removal of traditional intros in EA FC 24, thankfully, EA has added this feature back in as a toggleable setting. Turn this setting back on if you wish to have a more realistic broadcast for your career mode. Now that the match settings are out of the way, let’s take a look at the simulation settings:

Setting User CPU Gameplay Type Custom N/A Wind Effects High N/A Weather Effects On N/A Sprint Speed 46 46 Acceleration 46 46 Shot Error 60 65 Pass Error 55 60 Shot Speed 50 50 Pass Speed 47 47 Injury Frequency 60 60 Injury Severity 50 50 GK Ability 45 45 Positioning: Marking 50 50 Positioning: Run Frequency 35 35 Positioning: Line Height 50 50 Positioning: Line Length 35 35 Positioning: Line Width 45 45 Positioning: Fullback Positioning 50 50 Power Bar 50 N/A First Touch Control 51 51

Additionally, there are eight CPU sliders you can play around with to make the game more realistic. You can select between Tactical, Dynamic, and Custom CPU sliders. For this case we will be adjusting each of the sliders manually, so go with Custom:

Setting CPU AI Behavior Custom Tackle Aggression 60 Buildup Speed 40 Shot Frequency 50 First Touch Pass Frequency 60 Crossing Frequency 51 Dribble Frequency 55 Skill Move Frequency 55

Making EA FC 25 harder

If you’ve made the adjustments and still finding the game a little easy, then make these quick changes to make the game even more of a challenge:

Competitor Mode: This simulates the playstyles of the best teams in the world to create a much harder opponent.

This simulates the playstyles of the best teams in the world to create a much harder opponent. Player based difficulty: This adapts the game to your level of player, meaning the game will instantly be harder than regular difficulty settings.

This adapts the game to your level of player, meaning the game will instantly be harder than regular difficulty settings. Full manual settings : Probably the hardest change of the lot, this will mean the margin for error goes up exponentially as you are fully in control of every pass, cross, and shot. No more assistance as you attempt this extremely difficult challenge.

: Probably the hardest change of the lot, this will mean the margin for error goes up exponentially as you are fully in control of every pass, cross, and shot. No more assistance as you attempt this extremely difficult challenge. Remove R1 dribbling: Let’s face it, this feature has been extremely overpowered since its introduction to the game. You are able to bypass players with ease even on the harder difficulties. Turn this setting off to return to make the game more of a challenge.

