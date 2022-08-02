Electronic Arts and LaLiga enter multi-year partnership for EA SPORTS FC

This will allow EA to provide an accurate representation of LaLiga in its upcoming soccer franchise.

EA SPORTS FC, the soccer game in development by Electronic Arts that will launch in the 2023-24 season of soccer, will feature the naming rights for all LaLiga competitions, the soccer league in Spain. This comes as a result of a multi-year partnership between both parties.

In addition to the naming rights, EA SPORTS FC will include all logos, graphics, fonts, and other visual elements of LaLiga. This partnership encompasses the first and second divisions of LaLiga, LaLiga Promises, the league’s tournament for youngsters, and eLaLiga, the esports league of LaLiga.

Nota Informativa.



⚽🤝🎮 @EASPORTS FC será el patrocinador principal de todas las competiciones de LaLiga a partir de la temporada 23/24. — LaLiga (@LaLiga) August 2, 2022

“EA SPORTS FC is committed to delivering the most authentic and immersive experiences in global football,” EA SPORTS FC’s VP of brand David Jackson said in a press release. “Our innovative new partnership with LaLiga further elevates that ambition and solidifies both organizations’ position at the center of football culture. The visible reach and scale of this partnership is deeply exciting, as is the opportunity to deliver incredible experiences for fans through in-game innovation, interactive entertainment and grassroots initiatives.”

EA and LaLiga have been partners for years because of their involvement with the No. 1 video game soccer series FIFA. EA, however, has finished its partnership with FIFA, the international soccer federation, and will start its own franchise called EA SPORTS FC following FIFA 23.

EA will divulge more details on this partnership in the coming months, as well as information regarding EA SPORTS FC, which will release in summer 2023.