Will there be an EA Sports FC 24 beta?

The launch is less than three months away from us, according to leaks.

Since the release date of Electronic Arts’ new soccer franchise EA Sports FC 24 got leaked on July 5, players have been waiting to get their hands on the beta and see what EA has been cooking up.

EA Sports FC 24 will reportedly launch on Sept. 29, according to dealabs’ French leaker billbil-kun. When EA was still partnered with FIFA to develop the FIFA soccer series, fans got to try out the beta more than a month prior to the worldwide release. But is EA going to follow the same procedures for EA Sports FC 24?

Here’s everything we know about the EA Sports FC 24 beta.

When does the EA Sports FC 24 beta come out?

At this time, EA has not confirmed the release date of EA Sports FC 24 nor if the game will actually have a beta period. But EA developed the FIFA series for two decades and was applying a similar methodology in recent years. A reliable leaker named Aggiornamenti Lumia also revealed the size of the beta, so we know EA is planning to run a beta period for EA Sports FC 24 despite not announcing it just yet.

– EA SPORTS FC24 CLOSED BETA (Xbox Series X) | 41.57GB

– EA SPORTS FC24 CLOSED BETA (Xbox One) | 39.23GB — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) July 5, 2023

EA usually held a closed beta for FIFA more than a month prior to the title’s official release and it’s likely that the publisher and developer use the same strategy for EA Sports FC 24 as this will be its first game after parting ways with FIFA in 2022.

Based on the release date that got leaked, EA should start a closed beta for EA Sports FC 24 between Aug. 1 to 15. This would give the developers enough time to collect players’ feedback and round out any rough mistakes prior to the launch. The invites for FIFA closed betas were limited, so all you can do is hope EA invites more players for the first edition of EA Sports FC.

About the author