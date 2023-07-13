EA FC 24 release date, early access revealed

After much hype and anticipation, EA Sports FC 24’s release date and early access date have been officially confirmed.

During the reveal livestream in Amsterdam today, EA announced that EA FC 24 will launch on Sept. 29. But if you fork over a little extra cash and pre-order the Ultimate Edition, you will have early access to the game on Sept. 22.

The release date had been heavily rumored for a while now, although confirmation is always nice. And early access a week early will definitely get people—me, at least—to spring for something more than just the regular version of the game.

Along with the dates of the release and early access, EA announced that Manchester City’s goal-scoring superstar Erling Haaland is the cover star of the new game. Haaland, in his glorious, green pajamas, appeared live during the reveal and was overcome with emotion at the sight of himself on the cover. Just kidding, he was like, “Yeah, that’s cool. Thanks, EA.”

I’m in awe. Just look at him! Screengrab via EA

Haaland was a focal point of the reveal at various parts of the stream, including when EA discussed “Hypermotion,” which the developers say will make in-game player animations more accurate and up-to-date than ever before. EA claimed that it will take only days for new IRL soccer moves to appear in FC 24.

The two biggest competitions Haaland’s club won this season, the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, were also confirmed to be a part of the upcoming soccer video game, though it’d honestly be more surprising if that wasn’t the case. Regardless, it looks like you’ll be able to commandeer Haaland or most other top soccer stars in EA FC 24.

