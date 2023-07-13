It doesn't count as offsides if you go early.

EA Sports FC 24 will officially take the ball from the iconic FIFA series and run with it, now that Electronic Arts and the ultimate soccer governing body FIFA have parted ways after a multi-year partnership.

The first installment of the EA FC era will introduce a number of significant changes: HyperMotionV technology that will supposedly make the game more realistic than ever, PlayStyles determined by real-world data, upgradeable players in Ultimate Team, more women’s footballers, and improved gameplay in career mode, Clubs, and VOLTA FOOTBALL.

Players that are planning to put as many hours into EA FC 24 as they did with previous FIFA games will likely be interested in securing their copy well in advance of the game’s release, and earn all the bonuses that come with doing so. Looking to pre-order EA FC 24? Just like Mbappe in the box, we’ve got you covered.

How can I pre-order EA FC 24?

You can pre-order EA FC 24 for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, or Nintendo Switch, and you can either pre-order the Standard Edition or the Ultimate Edition (Ultimate is not on Switch):

EA FC 24 pre-order bonuses

These bonuses are included with any EA FC 24 pre-order, no matter which edition:

Cover Star Loan Player Item (valid for 10 Ultimate Team matches)

Two Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items (one male, one female, both for five Ultimate Team matches)

One unlocked PlayStyles slot in Clubs

Additional Player Personality Points in Player Career

5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career

These pre-order bonuses are separate from the Ultimate Edition bonuses, which include up to seven days of early access, among other perks.

