There are two ways to play the game earlier than the rest of the pack.

After a string of rumors and speculation, the official release and early access date of EA Sports FC 24 has been confirmed on July 13.

As usual, players who get early access to EA FC 24 will get to explore the game one week before the actual release date, meaning they can start learning the new mechanics of the first game since EA and FIFA’s breakup in 2022 and building their first lineup in the popular Ultimate Team mode.

When is EA FC 24 early access?

EA FC 24‘s early access will officially kick off on Sept. 22. That gives you a full seven days before everyone else floods the servers on Sept. 29.

But here’s how you can start playing the soccer game on this date.

How to secure early access to EA FC 24

There are two ways to take part in early access. One way to get EA FC 24 early access is by spending extra cash and pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition rather than the Standard Edition.

The Ultimate Edition costs $99.99 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC at pre-order. The Standard Edition costs significantly less—$69.99—for those same gaming platforms. You can see all the other perks of the Ultimate Edition below.

Getting the Ultimate Edition gives you more resources to start your club in Ultimate Team. Screenshot via EA

Another way to enjoy EA FC 24‘s early access period is to be an EA Play subscriber. If you have an active EA Play subscription when the early access begins, you can play up to 10 hours.

An EA Play subscription costs $4.99 a month, but the good news is that this service is integrated into the Xbox Game Pass as long as you have an active subscription to Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass.

