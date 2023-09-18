EA FC 24 countdown: Exact start time and date for early access and standard launch

As we near the end of September 2023, we’re getting close to the release of a new FIFA game, except this time around there’s no FIFA, only EA Sports FC 24.

FIFA and EA officially dissolved a partnership that lasted over 30 years in 2022 and after the launch of FIFA 23 in 2022, EA is finally releasing its independent soccer game simulator this year. EA FC 24 will be the first entry of the EA Sports FC franchise as as usual, fans who bought the Ultimate Edition will start playing one week ahead of those who bought the Standard Edition.

Here are EA FC 24‘s exact start time and date for early access and standard launch.

What time does EA FC 24 early access go live?

Only those who bought the Ultimate Edition can play EA FC 24‘s early access. Image via EA Sports

One of the perks of buying the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24 is playing the game one week ahead of standard access. This, most notably, allows players to build a squad in Ultimate Team before the rest of the playerbase. But every other mode will be unlocked as well.

EA FC 24‘s early access goes live on Sept. 22 at 12am local time. In case you’re a more visual person like me, here’s the countdown for when the early access begins in Central Time.

What time does EA FC 24 standard access go live?

Haaland will certainly be a beast in EA FC 24. Image via EA Sports

If you only bought the Standard Edition of EA FC 24, all you’ll have to do is wait a bit longer as the standard access for EA FC 24 goes live on Sept. 29 at 12am local time.

Here’s the countdown for EA FC 24‘s standard access in Central Time.

