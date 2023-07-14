EA FC 24 price: How much will EA’s FIFA replacement cost?

EA FC 24 will be the first entry in the newly established EA Sports FC video game series, replacing the long-running FIFA franchise. If you want to be part of this new era of virtual soccer, there’s a price to pay.

EA FC 24’s official release date is Sept. 29, 2023. The launch is two and a half months away, but the EA Sports FC train is already in motion, dare we say in HyperMotion. You can pre-order EA FC 24 on all available platforms—PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Whether you choose to do so or wait to see what the game is like before parting with your hard-earned cash, you will have to cough up a considerable amount to bring EA FC 24 into your possession. The minimum amount you can buy the game for at present is $59.99, and that offer is only applicable to the Nintendo Switch, which has traditionally received cut-down FIFA products in recent years.

On any other platform, the basic EA FC 24 experience in the form of the Standard Edition will cost you $69.99. The Ultimate Edition gently tickles three-figure numbers with its asking price of $99.99. There is no Switch discount this time. As a matter of fact, the EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition isn’t available for purchase on Nintendo’s console at all, another factor in the stripping down of FIFA products on the platform.

There is a way to buy EA FC 24 at a lower price without the need for a Nintendo Switch. EA Play members receive a 10 percent discount upon purchase. At least with prices rising, the discounts also amount to more, and yes, we know the copium is real with this one.

EA FC 24 Standard Edition price

PC – $69.99/€69.99/£59.99

PS4 – $69.99/€69.99/£69.99

PS5 – $69.99€69.99/£69.99

Xbox One – $69.99/€69.99/£69.99

Xbox Series X|S – $69.99/€69.99/£69.99

Nintendo Switch – $59.99/€59.99/£54.99

EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition price

PC – $99.99/€99.99/£89.99

PS4 – $99.99/€99.99/£99.99

PS5 – $99.99/€99.99/£99.99

Xbox One – $99.99/€99.99/£99.99

Xbox Series X|S – $99.99/€99.99/£99.99

Nintendo Switch – Unavailable

The bonuses that come with the Ultimate Edition are 4,600 FC points (the replacement for FIFA points), access to the Nike Ultimate Team campaign, and some FUT items. By far the most attractive feature of the package is the early access, which has been extended to a full week this year, up from the usual three days. If you opt for the EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition, you can play it as early as Sept. 22. That’s what you’re paying for.

