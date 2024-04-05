Dragon’s Dogma 2 Unmoored World guide: All missions, bosses, and key locations

The Unmoored World in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the most stressful endgames in any modern game. Don’t be frightened though—there’s less to do here than one might think. Let’s go over everything there is to know about the Unmoored World.

The Unmoored World is the final step of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and is part of the true ending. This is basically a copy-paste of the original map, but there’s now harder enemies and a hard timer. Parts of the world disappear when you rest, so be ready to use Wakestones and Allheal Elixirs to heal yourself—and the Brine to heal your Pawns.

Obviously, major spoilers from this point on.

All Unmoored World Missions

Confound it indeed. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are four main story missions to complete if you want to clear Unmoored World quickly and effectively. There are also several sidequests as part of the Halls of the First Dawn questline.

Dreams Apart: You need to get your Main Pawn back, even though your other two Pawns are still with you.

You need to get your Main Pawn back, even though your other two Pawns are still with you. A Scholarly Pursuit: Help out Lord Phaseus with the Dragon Relic you find from the spire. He’ll be critical for the upcoming events.

Help out Lord Phaseus with the Dragon Relic you find from the spire. He’ll be critical for the upcoming events. Halls of the First Dawn: Head down to the Seafloor Shrine to learn about a place where everyone can hide.

Head down to the Seafloor Shrine to learn about a place where everyone can hide. When Wills Collide: Reach the end of the game by interacting with the Seafloor Shrine’s red beacon.

Tip: Watch the Clock These missions are on a soft time limit. The Unmoored World falls apart over the course of 10 days. Thankfully, days only seem to progress when you rest and only while Hall of the First Dawn remains uncomplete, so don’t rush too quickly—unless you’re taking plenty of naps.

Once you complete Halls of the First Dawn, you can theoretically end the game immediately. By touching the Red Beacon in the Seafloor Shrine, you can move on. There are a few endings that come with this: You can sleep for 10 or so days until the world is destroyed or you can evacuate cities and save the population from destruction.

There are some sidequests scattered about the endgame of this map, as well:

The Regentkin’s Resolve: This quest involves the evacuation of Vernworth. Talk with Brant to start this. This quest becomes a lot easier if you’ve done the Ornate Box quest and if you assassinated Allard in Every Rose Has Its Thorn. And don’t worry, evacuating Vernworth will evacuate Harve as well.

This quest involves the evacuation of Vernworth. Talk with Brant to start this. This quest becomes a lot easier if you’ve done the Ornate Box quest and if you assassinated Allard in Every Rose Has Its Thorn. And don’t worry, evacuating Vernworth will evacuate Harve as well. Civil Unrest: This quest involves the evacuation of Bakbattahl. Talk to Menella to start this, and be ready to fight a lot of humans. The quest improves the more of Nadinia’s questline you actually finished.

This quest involves the evacuation of Bakbattahl. Talk to Menella to start this, and be ready to fight a lot of humans. The quest improves the more of Nadinia’s questline you actually finished. Wandering Roots: This quest involves the evacuation of the Sacred Arbor. You’ll be flagged down by Glyndwr. The quest becomes a lot easier if you healed the Arborheart

This quest involves the evacuation of the Sacred Arbor. You’ll be flagged down by Glyndwr. The quest becomes a lot easier if you healed the Arborheart The Importance of Aiding Ernesto: This quest involves the evacuation of the Volcanic Island Camp. Talk with the guard Ernesto, who patrols near the front of the camp, to begin it.

This quest involves the evacuation of the Volcanic Island Camp. Talk with the guard Ernesto, who patrols near the front of the camp, to begin it. Shepherd of the Pawns: This quest involves the evacuation of the Excavation Site. You’ll also need to fight a Golem, so be ready to climb or hit some specific weakpoints. A guard of the site, Henrique, gives you the quest right when you walk in.

You don’t necessarily have to complete these to leave the Unmoored World, but they are required for the true ending of DD2.

All Unmoored World Bosses

You’re gonna get some variety here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is one required boss and five optional bosses that are only in the Unmoored World. This does not include the more generic boss-level DD2 enemies that spawn across the Unmoored World’s map on transition.

The only required story boss is with the Final Dragon, also known as the Pathfinder. This is almost entirely a cutscene boss, though careful footwork is required to avoid the jets of flame.

The five optional bosses are notable for their red lights that appear in four areas—near where each major town in DD2 is located. They are all Dragon-type enemies with clear weakpoints, though are absolutely more tricky than the Drakes you’ve taken down in the past. Thankfully, their naming conventions are quite easy and go as follows:

Vermund Purgener

Battahl Purgener

Sacred Arbor Purgener

Island Encampment Purgener

Excavation Camp Purgener. This Purgener is unique, as it only seems to spawn after a given amount of time or when all of the other Purgeners are dead.

Other than the later-spawning Excavation Camp Purgener, there is no specific order that the others should be slain. However, defeating them at their beacons extends the time you may spend in the Unmoored World.

Key Locations for the Unmoored World

The south of the map is busy, busy, busy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a handful of important locations in the Unmoored World, though most of them have to do with the evacuation effort and are part of the base game. Several regions got minor upgrades to their store’s inventories, so be sure to check out armories as you go. They include:

The Seafloor Shrine: Unlocked when you are halfway through Halls of the First Dawn, this is where everyone will go when you’re done evacuating them from their homes.

Unlocked when you are halfway through Halls of the First Dawn, this is where everyone will go when you’re done evacuating them from their homes. Vermouth Beacon: A beacon in southwestern Vermouth. Summons the Vermund Purgener when you’re ready to fight.

A beacon in southwestern Vermouth. Summons the Vermund Purgener when you’re ready to fight. Sacred Arbor Beacon : A beacon northwest of Sacred Arbor. Summons the Sacred Arbor Purgener when you’re ready to fight.

: A beacon northwest of Sacred Arbor. Summons the Sacred Arbor Purgener when you’re ready to fight. Bakbattahl Beacon : A beacon between Bakbattahl and Flamebearer Palace. Summons the Battahl Purgener, as well as starting the Scholarly Pursuits quest, when you’re ready to go.

: A beacon between Bakbattahl and Flamebearer Palace. Summons the Battahl Purgener, as well as starting the Scholarly Pursuits quest, when you’re ready to go. Volcanic Island Beacon : A beacon between west of the Volcanic Island Camp and east of the Volcano on Volcano Island. Summons the Island Encampment Purgener when you’re ready to fight.

: A beacon between west of the Volcanic Island Camp and east of the Volcano on Volcano Island. Summons the Island Encampment Purgener when you’re ready to fight. Excavation Site: This is an evacuation site as well as the location for the final Purgener. We got the fifth and final Purgener to spawn after resting a few days post-evacuations.

This is an evacuation site as well as the location for the final Purgener. We got the fifth and final Purgener to spawn after resting a few days post-evacuations. The Bay Wayside Shrine: The Dragonforged’s home. He now sells incredibly powerful weapons and armor at the cost of Wyrmslife Crystals. Use him to outfit yourself for the end of the world as you take down Purgeners.

Vermouth and Sacred Arbor are the two big points of note in Vermund. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In general, the DD2 map’s spawns become a little bit harder when Unmoored World activates, including featuring more Goreminotaurs and other slightly more durable foes. Several chests also have their loot changed to match endgame level, so be sure to explore maps like Vernworth or Sacred Arbor during the evacuation.

Several new caves also appear thanks to the water drying up, such as the one to the east of the Checkpoint Rest Town with the best Warrior helm.

