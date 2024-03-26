Category:
Dragon’s Dogma 2 bosses: All boss creatures in DD2

It's boss time.
Published: Mar 26, 2024 07:26 am
Chimera boss in dragon's dogma 2
Upgrading your gear, bettering your Arisen, and adding new abilities are all necessities if you stand a chance of bringing down the countless imposing bosses that Dragon’s Dogma 2 has to offer—hint: there are a few of them.

From mandatory encounters during the story to idle showdowns as the Arisen and its faithful Pawns are strolling around the countryside, bosses are everywhere. Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s bosses aren’t just standard bosses; they have an extra edge and a grander sense of scale compared to most other games.

The size of the bosses reminds me of Shadow of the Colossus, and the epicness of the music makes each and every boss fight exhilarating. We’re here to tick off all the main bosses in DD2, and tell you how many you have to look forward to.

How many bosses are there in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

cyclops in dragon's dogma 2
The first of many. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throughout Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can expect to encounter 11 different types of main bosses.

There’s a ton of variety, too, with the basic Cyclops proving to be a good teaching lesson until you reach some late-game enemies. I should also point out that several bosses also have sub-variants, which are harder versions of their traditional self, such as the Goreminotaur—capable of dropping Blackened Horns.

You know if it’s a boss encounter as the top of the screen features a big health bar, usually with several dots underneath to signify how man bars of health they have.

All Dragon’s Dogma 2 bosses, listed: Weaknesses and drops

Not only does each Dragon’s Dogma 2 main boss have a discernible weakness or two for you to exploit, but they have a whole host of goodies they can drop determined by the RNG gods.

Here’s every DD2 boss, the main weaknesses to consider, along with some drops to look out for.

Boss nameWeaknessesDrops or Quest Rewards
Chimera– Attack Snake head with bladed weapons
– Attack Goat head with fire and ice
– Attack Lion head with magic		Aged Beast-Steak, Beast-Steak, Freakish, Mane, Monster Fang, Tiger Eye, Wakestone Shard.
Cyclops– Attack its eyeBeast-Steak, Misshapen Eye, Rugged Bone, and Scrag of Beast.
Dullahan– Use ranged attacksSteeled Virtue, Lustrous Targe, 5000 G.
Drake/Dragon– Aim for chest
– Weak to ice		Dragon Scales, Wyrmslife Crystals.
Golem– Aim for glowing spots on bodyGodsbeast Scalecoat, Ferrystone, Hunk of Rift Crystal, Ring of Resolution, Electrum, Magick Medal, Gold Ore, Fuligin Ore, Dappled Ore, Whitecobble, Copper Ore, Silver Ore, Copperstone, Southron Iron, Ring of Accrual, Ring of Profusion.
Griffin– Attack its head once its grounded
– Use fire to bring it to the ground		Dragon’s Breath, Ferrystone, Gold Ore, Great Griffin Claw, Griffin Pinion, Jasper, Miracle Roborant, Monster Fang, Monster Hide, Onyx, Tiger Eye.
Medusa– Aim for its neckGranite Medusa Bone, Hood of Nonentity, Medusa Head, Medusan Spellbow.
Minotaur– Attack its legs
– Weak to fire		Hunter’s Bow, Minotaur Horns, Plume Cap.
Ogre– Attack its head
– Weak to fire and ice		Beast-Steak, Aged Beast-Steak, Ferrystone, Wakestone, Ogre Spur, Blessed Waistcloth, Monster Hide, Fine Harspud Roborant, Wakestone Shard, Wyrmslife Crystal, Onyx, Dragon Scale, Gauntleted Petticoat.
Sphinx– Weak to Unmaking Arrow Special Arrows
– Use arrows on wings		Key of Sagacity to open chest and acquire Eternal Wakestone and 2000 G.
Wight– Attack from range
– Use magic		Black Crystal, Craos Tine, Eminent Coat.
