How to get Whitecobble in Dragon’s Dogma 2

It's a precious resource.
Mar 22, 2024
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is packed with dangerous enemies, and you encounter increasingly challenging opponents as you progress through the story. To take them down, you need to upgrade your gear, and that’s where Whitecobble comes into play.

Upgrading your equipment is a pivotal part of Dragon’s Dogma 2. In the earlier levels, you mostly need Gold and easier-to-find resources, like Copper Ore or Monster Fangs. But rarer ingredients, including Whitecobble, are vital later in the story. Finding it isn’t as easy as locating other resources, but fortunately, we know a perfect place to do so.

Where to find Whitecobble in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are a few places in Dragon’s Dogma 2 where you can find Whitecobble, and so far, we’ve identified one location where you can farm plenty of it: Worldsend Cavern.

Map of Whitecobble points of interest in Dragon's Dogma 2.
The northernmost pin on this map points to Worldsend Cavern. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reach Worldsend Cavern, venture north from Checkpoint Rest Town. The village itself is quite tough to locate on your own, so we advise you take one of the two Oxcarts in Vensworth to get to Checkpoint Rest Town.

Once you arrive in the village, head northeast and follow the road until you reach the ruins of a castle. This is the entrance to the Ancient Battleground, where you can find the Sphinx. Make your way to the northern part of the area, and venture beyond the wall to find a cave entrance. This is the beginning of Worldsend Cavern.

Whitecobble mine in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Sweet, sweet Whitecobble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This dungeon is filled with dozens of tough enemies, so make sure to come prepared. But, the prize of numerous Whitecobbles is worth it. Besides, you can find multiple other Ores here, including Gold, Silver, and Copper, so make sure you and your party have a lot of space in their inventory.

