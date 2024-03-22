How to get Silver Ore in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Silver Ore has multiple uses in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You might need to track it down to enhance your or your pawn’s equipment, complete a quest for another character, or sell off to vendors, but tracking it down can be tricky.

There are several ways to track down Silver Ore. You can always visit a merchant in town to pick something up. However, you must spend money to do this, which can dwindle your precious resources. You’re better off finding this while exploring Dragon’s Dogma 2, and knowing where to look makes it much easier.

Where to get Silver Ore in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can find Silver Ore in mineral deposits inside caves, mines, and the side of mountains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to find Silver Ore is to check next to mountains or hills, inside caves, or while exploring caverns with your party in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Silver Ore is found in mineral deposits sticking out of rock walls. You can harvest these deposits; thankfully, you don’t have to carry a pickaxe around to harvest these resources.

I regularly find Copper Ore when mining from these deposits, but there’s a chance Silver Ore could appear. Copper Ore is the more common general mineral you find at these locations, but if you’re getting Copper Ore, you’re on the correct track to find Silver Ore in Dragon’s Dogma 2. As you begin to adventure and travel to other locations, such as cave locations Trembling Hollow, Spirits’ Path, Ancient Battleground, Rock Wall Berme, and Worlsend Cavern, to name a few, Silver Ore becomes more frequent. You can expect to find more as you travel west of Vermund.

When you have enough Silver Ore, return to town and use it to enhance your equipment. You should speak with a blacksmith in Dragon’s Dogma 2 to see what they can offer you and if any of your weapons or clothing require Silver Ore to reach the next enhancement slot. However, some characters may require you to track down Silver Ore for them. For example, Daphne needs you to find Silver Ore to help save The Gracious Hand in The Gift of Giving quest.

However, I recommend searching for merchants if you don’t want to find Silver Ore while exploring the Dragon’s Dogma 2 map. These vendors and traveling merchants might have Silver Ore for sale, but you should only do this if you have enough money to cover the costs. Again, I find it much easier to harvest Silver Ore alongside a mountain than to purchase it from a merchant.

