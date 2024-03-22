Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find Copper Ore

A few hours into Dragon’s Dogma 2 you’ll be able to start enhancing your weapons and gear. This is done through specific NPC shops and it requires certain resources and gold. One of the resources you’ll commonly need to upgrade your gear is Copper Ore, which can be tricky to locate.

Copper Ore is one of several minerals in Dragon’s Dogma 2, joining Silver Ore, Black Crystal, Scrap Iron, etc. If you want to upgrade your weapons and armor to their fullest potential, you need to know where to find Copper Ore across the map.

Copper Ore locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There’s some good news and some bad news when it comes to acquiring Copper Ore. The good news is the resource is located in dozens of specific locations on the map, so you should have no issue finding it. The bad news is it shares a drop rate with Silver, which means you might not be able to receive all of the Copper Ore you need at one time.

Copper Ore is primarily found via mining ore deposits on the walls of caves or mines. These ore deposits are difficult to miss, as seen in the screenshot below, and can be mined from the beginning of the game.

You don’t need a pickaxe or any extra tools to mine the deposit; just walk up, press the interact button a few times, and your character will take care of the rest.

An ore deposit in a cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each ore deposit should have two to four ores each, so make sure you keep mining until the deposit is completely empty. Unfortunately, you won’t know what kind of ore you’re getting until you’ve already mined it, so you have a 50/50 shot to receive either Silver or Copper Ore. Fortunately, you need Silver Ore to upgrade your weapons and armor anyway, so there’s no harm in acquiring some of that resource as well.

Upgrade gear with Copper Ore

Once you have your Copper Ore all loaded into your inventory, you can bring it to an NPC that sells weapons or one that sells armor. Both shops allow you to enhance your equipment by speaking to the NPCs behind the counter.

Enhancing weapons with Copper Ore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the “enhance equipment” menu, select what piece of equipment you want to upgrade. With it selected, you can see exactly how much gold it costs and what resources are required to enhance it. If you have the materials, you can enhance the item and it becomes stronger in a variety of ways. Copper Ore is usually required to enhance items in their first or second stage, with Silver Ore also needed for those stages as well sometimes.

Since Copper and Silver Ore weigh so much, I recommend depositing them in your storage (which you can do by visiting an inn). You can still access any materials in your storage when you go to enhance your equipment, so there’s no reason for you or your pawns to be lugging them all over the map in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

