Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to fix the compiling shaders not loading

Don’t worry, it’s super easy to find these missing shaders.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 11:51 pm
Magick Archer getting ready to fire in Dragon's Dogma 2
Image via Capcom

If you’ve just downloaded Dragon’s Dogma 2 and are loading into Campcom’s new roleplaying game, you may encounter a frozen “compiling shaders” loading screen. I know your pain; it was, unfortunately, the very first thing I ran into when I started playing.

Recommended Videos

Thankfully, fixing this strange issue is relatively easy and only takes a few steps.

How to fix the compiling shader screen not loading in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Mini update for Dragon’s Dogma 2
Once this update downloads, you should be able to load into Dragon’s Dogma 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Steam

You can fix the compiling shader screen not loading in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by following these three steps:

  1. Close Dragon’s Dogma 2 completely, including the Steam app.
  2. Re-open the app, which should trigger a 151MB update.
    1. If you don’t see this update, you can manually update Dragon’s Dogma 2 by going to your Library, selecting Dragon’s Dogma 2, Properties, Updates, and ensuring you’re “Always keeping this game updated.”
  3. Once it’s downloaded, press play and you’ll load into Dragon’s Dogma 2’s start page. You bypass this compiling shader screen altogether.

If the compiling shader screen is still stuck while loading, you may need to uninstall and reinstall Dragon’s Dogma 2 completely.

As I said, when I was excitedly loading into Dragon’s Dogma 2, I got stuck on this very same compiling shader screen—and no, it doesn’t eventually load. I waited at least 10 minutes “just in case” it progressed, but sadly, it never went anywhere. So, if you’re experiencing this issue, follow the steps above if it’s stuck.

As I was playing on the Steam Deck, all I did was shut down my device, and as soon as I powered on the Steam Deck, the update was already downloading because I had my device set to update automatically. Because it’s only 151MB, it doesn’t take long. Once it downloaded, I went to play Dragon’s Dogma 2, skipped the compiling shader screen, and went straight to the start page and could get on with my adventure.

If you’re experiencing the issue where the compiling shader screen isn’t loading in Dragon’s Dogma 2, this is everything you can do to get playing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Here’s The Best Dragon’s Dogma Merch To Check Out Right Now
An image of an armored character from Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Here’s The Best Dragon’s Dogma Merch To Check Out Right Now
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 player made himself in character creation, and he absolutely nailed it
An image of an armored character from Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2 player made himself in character creation, and he absolutely nailed it
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are going on murderous rampages to solve FPS issues
A character stood alongside the Thief Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are going on murderous rampages to solve FPS issues
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Mar 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here’s The Best Dragon’s Dogma Merch To Check Out Right Now
An image of an armored character from Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Here’s The Best Dragon’s Dogma Merch To Check Out Right Now
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 player made himself in character creation, and he absolutely nailed it
An image of an armored character from Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2 player made himself in character creation, and he absolutely nailed it
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are going on murderous rampages to solve FPS issues
A character stood alongside the Thief Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are going on murderous rampages to solve FPS issues
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Mar 21, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.