All Dragon’s Dogma 2 platforms

If you are hyped for Dragon’s Dogma 2 and cannot wait to dive into the adventure, you need to know what platforms the title is available on—and we’ve got the answer.

Recommended Videos

After a wait of over a decade, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally here and is one of the most highly anticipated launches of 2024 so far, so you may want to triple-check that you have a platform you can enjoy the game on. We’re here to help with all the details you need.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 platforms confirmed

It’s coming. Image via Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

It is not surprising that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is releasing on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S given how powerful those machines are. But there is bad news for players on old-gen consoles because Dragon’s Dogma 2 is not available on PS4 or Xbox One. It is also not available on Nintendo Switch.

The reason for Dragon’s Dogma 2 not being available on those platforms is easily identifiable by the PC specs, which show that only high-end hardware is capable of running the game. Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch simply cannot run the game efficiently.

Given we’re now four years into the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 era, it’s no wonder titles like Dragon’s Dogma 2 are not launching on old-gen consoles. While Nintendo Switch is an exception as it remains a current-gen console, it does not have the same power as the Sony and Microsoft consoles and is expected to be replaced by a new Nintendo console in 2025.

If you are on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 and want to get your fix of Dragon’s Dogma, you can play Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, an expanded version of the original game in the franchise released 12 years ago.