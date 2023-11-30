The Nintendo Switch remains a popular console of choice after all these years, most notably because of the exclusive Nintendo titles and the handheld possibility. Despite the Switch’s limited hardware, publishers continue releasing AAA titles on it.

Ever since Capcom set a release date for Dragon’s Dogma 2, fans of the franchise have been wanting to know if Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released for Nintendo Switch. The first Dragon’s Dogma came out in 2012 and fans have been begging for a new version for years.

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 on Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo Switch players are hanging by a thread when it comes to AAA releases. Image via Capcom

Capcom has given no indication that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available on Nintendo Switch. All Capcom has said is that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will arrive for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The expanded version of the first Dragon’s Dogma launched for Nintendo Switch in April 2019. But it doesn’t look like Capcom will be making a port of Dragon’s Dogma 2 to consoles such as the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One anytime soon.

Will Capcom ever bring Dragon’s Dogma 2 to Nintendo Switch?

The fact that Capcom isn’t currently developing Dragon’s Dogma 2 for Nintendo Switch doesn’t mean Dragon’s Dogma 2 won’t get a Nintendo Switch port ever. Hogwarts Legacy, an open-world RPG game, release first for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S before being ported to PS4, Xbox One, and eventually the Nintendo Switch.

It’s possible Capcom will release Dragon’s Dogma 2 for Nintendo Switch down the road, even if the developer has to tone down the graphics for the console.