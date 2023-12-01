A great adventure awaits players in Dragon’s Dogma 2 but Xbox Game Pass subscribers might have to wait to join the fun through the subscription service.

The next installment of the Dragon’s Dogma will allow for an immersive journey for you as the Arisen and your Pawn. In the sequel you’ll get to face monsters, challenges, and the dangers of Lestania, all while developing your vocation. Capcom is promising “elevated” physics technology, use of artificial intelligence, and the latest graphics, so it’s no wonder the gaming community is excited about Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will not be released on Xbox Game Pass. There has been no formal announcement about bringing the game to the subscription service and right now you can pre-order it on Xbox’s shop for $69, suggesting it won’t land on the catalog.

There is a possibility Dragon’s Dogma 2 might join the Xbox Game Pass library in the future since other Capcom titles have been added such as Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Monster Hunter Rise, and Devil May Cry 5.

It’s a major release for Capcom, which would explain why it won’t be on Xbox Game Pass on day one, though the company is currently working Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess which will land on Xbox Game Pass as soon as it is released. This indicates both companies may experiment with bringing more games on day one to Xbox Game Pass in the future. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case with Dragon’s Dogma 2.