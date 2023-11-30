Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PS4 and Xbox One?

Last-gen consoles? Check if it matters.

The player Arisen shaking hands with an NPC party member after defeating a beast.
Image via Capcom

If you are wondering whether Capcom’s upcoming action RPG—Dragon’s Dogma 2—is hitting the stores for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2024, here’s what you need to know. 

The highly anticipated sequel to 2012’s Dragon’s Dogma (and its expanded Dark Arisen version) is set to launch on March 24, 2024, and is up for pre-orders. We’ve already gotten a glimpse at what’s coming through trailers and gameplay showcases: The game is going to be a visual treat for everyone who plays it. Simply said, it’s a graphically demanding experience, so it’s definitely not capable of running as smoothly on weaker machines.

With that being said, let’s answer the question of the hour: Will Dragon’s Dogma 2 be available on Xbox One and PS4? 

Will Dragon’s Dogma 2 be available on Xbox One and PS4?

A combat scene from Dragon's Dogma 2
You can’t render that on last-gen consoles. Image via Capcom

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be launched for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 only. Last-gen consoles, namely Xbox One and PlayStation 4, will not receive dedicated versions of the game.

Considering how beautiful, immersive, and interactive Dragon’s Dogma 2 appears to be in its gameplay showcases, Capcom’s decision to not release it on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 is justified. It’d be incredibly hard to optimize a game of that scale for last-gen hardware. Take a look at its PC specs requirements, and you’ll know how resource-hungry the game is expected to be. In fact, it seems only high-end hardware can do the game’s lively visuals some justice.

The first Dragon’s Dogma game was made available on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2012, setting an example for the action RPG genre with its gripping combat mechanics, unique pawn and magic system, and intriguing enemies to play against. Before long, an expanded version of the game—Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen—made it to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (Steam), and Nintendo Switch, spreading the concept’s excellence to all popular platforms.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is still available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, so you can go ahead and taste the franchise’s original offering if you haven’t already. For Dragon’s Dogma 2, however, you’ll need to upgrade your hardware to current-gen. 

