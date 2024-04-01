How to complete the Ailing Arborheart quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can find several side quests as you explore Dragon’s Dogma 2, each unique and different from the last, challenging you to figure them out. The Ailing Arborheart side quest is one of them where you to do a small amount of digging to assist the Elves.

For the Ailing Arborheat quest, Doireann needs your help learning how to fix the great tree. There’s a disease inside the trouble that can only be cured by Gwyfencha, but she’s not entirely sure where to find it or the correct word. You need to find someone in Dragon’s Dogma 2 who knows what Gwyfencha is and where you can find it.

Who to ask about Gwyfencha in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Head to the Mountain Ruins to find Glyndwr. Screenshot by Dot Esport

After getting the Ailing Arborheart quest from Doireann, you need to speak with her brother, Glyndwr. You first encounter him in Vernworth when he wants to learn about non-Elven bows and later find him in the Mountain Ruins in Dragon’s Dogma 2. With his help, he led you to the Sacred Arbor, and thankfully for players, he hasn’t gone too far. You can return to the Mountain Ruins south of the Sacred Arbor to speak with him.

When speaking with Glyndwr, he reveals Gwyfencha is the word for Scalecinder. It’s not something you can find in Vernworth, though. It’s a resource commonly used in Battahli, meaning you must make your way to the capital of Battahli, Bakbattahl. If you haven’t already, make sure you have a Battahli border permit pass to make your way to the southern area of the map to go beyond the wall at Checkpoint Rest Town.

Where to find the potential source of Gwyfencha in Dragon’s Dogma 2

For this part in the quest, make your way down to Bakbattahl. You can reach there by following the main road from Checkpoint Rest Town, heading south through Battahli, and then going east when you reach the Crumbling Ruins. Continue going west when you reach the Stragglers’ Cave, and following the road should bring you to Bakbattahl.

You can find Brokkr’s Smithy in Bakbattahl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final stop for this quest is to head into the city and find Brokkr’s Smithy. The dwarf is reluctant to have anything to do with the Elves. However, his assistant says he’ll be more than happy to help if you bring a particular dish to him. The dish is a rare Elven cuisine, but Doireann can tell you more. The last part of the quest is to return to the Sacred Arbor and speak with Doireann. You can prepare the dish for Brokkr and bring it back to him to save the great tree.

Before leaving Bakbattahl, if you have one, place down a Portcrystal outside. It makes returning to this part of Dragon’s Dogma 2 much easier, especially if you have an abundance of Ferrystones.

