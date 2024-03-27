Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Grimoire locations in DD2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has so many side quests to complete that you can easily get sidetracked and forget about the main story, at least for a little while. One of those quests sends you to find Spellbound Grimoires for Trysha.

Recommended Videos

This is an important side quest that unlocks the Meister’s Teachings for the Mages and Sorcerers. Your task is to collect five Grimoires and take them to Trysha, a little girl in Eini’s Home. So, here are the locations of all five Grimoires in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

List of all Grimoire locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Fulminous Shield

It will cost you 5000 gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Jason Toro-McCue

You can get the first Grimoire by buying it from an NPC vendor called Dudley for 5000 gold. He’s located in Melve, near the burnt houses. The Grimoire you’re looking for is called Fulminous Shield. If you don’t have 5000 gold lying around, especially in the early-game, come after farming more gold.

Howling Blizzard and Nation’s Death Knell

Two Grimoires with one stone. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

In Waterfall Cave, close to the Borderland Campground campsite, you’ll find two Grimoires: Howling Blizzard and Nation’s Death Knell. There are two entrances the cave and you’ll even encounter a Chimera while making your way there. The Grimoires are in a chest inside the cave, and when you open it, it spawns a Wight. It might be a tricky fight, but it’ll be easier if you bring a Mage with the Empyrean spell.

Towering Earth

You have to progress through the main story to get this Grimoire. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Jason Toro-McCue

The Towering Earth Grimoire is in Vernworth Castle Gaol, and you can only get it after you’ve started The Caged Magistrate quest in Vernworth. You need to speak to Waldhar in the jail and get him to give you the Grimoire.

Let There Be Light

Jump onto the balcony and get the book. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Jason Toro-McCue

The Let There Be Light Grimoire is in Checkpoint Rest Town, in Myrrdin’s house on the second floor. The easiest way to get the Grimoire is by climbing onto his balcony and grabbing the Grimoire from the table. Make sure you don’t get spotted because Myrddin will attack you if he sees you taking the book.

Once you have all five Grimoires, go back to Trysha and follow our Spellbound guide to complete the quest. The rewards are definitely worth it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more