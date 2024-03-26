Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to get Black Crystal in DD2

Many materials and ingredients from 2012’s Dragon’s Dogma return in Dragon’s Dogma 2. One of them is Black Crystals.

Similarly to the previous entry in the franchise, in Dragon’s Dogma 2, Black Crystals are pivotal for a few enhancements on a couple of endgame weapons and gear pieces. However, since you need them for powerful items, they’re tough to obtain, and only drop from a specific boss. Here’s how you can get them.

Where to get Black Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Black Crystal is dropped by Wights, rare bosses that spawn in Dungeons and at night in the wild. These Undead Sorcerers summon other Skeletons, are immune to physical attacks, and levitate, making them one of the toughest enemies in the game. But, there are places you can regularly find Wights and ways to easily defeat them.

It’s a rare material. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find Wights in Dragon’s Dogma 2

So far, we’ve found one Dungeon where Wight regularly spawns: The Waterfall Cave. To reach this Dungeon, you actually need to head where the game started by following the road north of the Borderwatch Outpost. Wight is the boss found in Waterfall Cave. However, we also found it just exploring Misty Marshes. At night, Wight attacked us east of the Checkpoint Rest Town, not from the village’s gate.

How to defeat Wights in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Make sure to dodge Wight’s spells as they can pin you to the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can see, there are plenty of places to find Wights in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Defeating them is no piece of cake, though. You need to use elemental or magical attacks to damage them. If you don’t have magic attacks at your disposal, since you’re a Thief or a Fighter, have a Mage or Sorcerer in your party that will imbue your weapon with a specific element, allowing you to shred through a Wight’s health bar quickly. We also advise you to be a ranged Vocation when you intend to hunt it, since it will be easier to hit it.

After you defeat the Wight, you can loot the Black Crystal from it.

